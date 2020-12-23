Start dreaming of a grey, rainy Christmas that is way too warm

Those dreaming of a white Christmas will not like the following sentences.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Montreal and the area, which will start Christmas Eve and pour throughout Christmas day.

15:37 EnvCanada issued warning #Rainfall #Montréal #QCStorm https://t.co/pnHOL0miWs

Between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain is expected to fall and may cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," the warning reads.

Unseasonably high temperatures are also expected starting Thursday with highs of 9 degrees Celsius expected.

On Christmas, temperatures could reach as high as 13 during the day.