Start dreaming of a grey, rainy Christmas that is way too warm
Those dreaming of a white Christmas will not like the following sentences.
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Montreal and the area, which will start Christmas Eve and pour throughout Christmas day.
15:37 EnvCanada issued warning #Rainfall #Montréal #QCStorm https://t.co/pnHOL0miWs— Montréal (@ECAlertQC147) December 23, 2020
Between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain is expected to fall and may cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," the warning reads.
Unseasonably high temperatures are also expected starting Thursday with highs of 9 degrees Celsius expected.
On Christmas, temperatures could reach as high as 13 during the day.