Starting Sunday, airlines will have to compensate you for long delays

The second phase of Canada's new air passenger bill of rights kicks in Sunday.

As of now, airlines will be required to pay passengers compensation for flight delays and cancellations — provided the delays are within their control, and not related to safety or weather issues.

Depending on how long your delay is, or what carrier you travel with, you could be entitled to up to a thousand dollars in compensation. Larger carriers, such as Air Canada and WestJet, will have to pay more than smaller airlines, such as Porter and Swoop:

Compensation by large airlines Delay of 3-6 hours: $400

Delay of 6-9 hours: $700

Delay of 9 hours or more: $1,000 Compensation by small airlines Delay of 3-6 hours: $125

Delay of 6-9 hours: $250

Delay of 9 hours or more: $500

The new rules will also compel carriers to make sure children under the age of 14 are seated next to their parents or guardians. Children under the age of 5 will have to be placed in a seat adjacent to their parent or guardian, those aged 5 to 11 will have to be at least placed in the same row, and those 12 or 13 years of age can't be separated by more than one row.

Loopholes

Canadian Automobile Association spokesperson Ian Jack, who was among those who helped lobby for the air passenger bill of rights, says he'll be watching closely to see that the airlines don't try to bend the rules to their advantage — for instance, they state that airlines won't have to pay out for delays caused by mechanical problems.

"On the one hand, that kind of fair, because none of us want unsafe airplanes taking off, we don't want an incentive for a carrier to take off with a mechanical problem, so they don't have to pay everybody compensation," Jack told CJAD 800's Aaron Rand. "On the other hand, there's now an incentive for the carriers to claim something's mechanical when maybe it's not. Maybe just as a business decision, they've decided to shift a plane on to another route and cancel you. So we're going to watching that, we're going to be pushing the government to make sure they're auditing."

While many have welcomed the new rules, Gabor Lukacs, the founder of a group called Air Passenger Rights, says there are too many loopholes for airlines to take advantage of.

"There are substandard rules. Nothing comparable to the European Union," he told CJAD 800's Dave Kaufman. "It's full of loopholes that allows airlines to avoid paying compensation in virtually all cases. Think about delays and cancellations due to weather. No compensation. Delays and cancellations due to maintenance issues. No compensation. So what is left there? You tell me."

The first phase of the bill of rights was introduced in July, containing new rules for airlines to follow regarding tarmac delays, overbooking, lost or damaged baggage, transporting musical instruments, and communication issues.

The idea for the bill arose from a 2017 incident involving a Montreal-bound Air Transat plane that had been forced to land in Ottawa, with passengers stuck inside the plane on the tarmac for six hours, with no food or air conditioning.