Starting this weekend, SAQ outlets will be open on Sundays again

by Amy Luft, CTV Montreal

Quebec’s liquor board says it is reopening its stores on Sundays as of this weekend.

The Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) said Tuesday it has been given authorization by the government with the approval of public health officials.

As of June 7, SAQ Express branches will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

All other branches, namely the SAQ Depot, the SAQ Selection and the SAQ Classic, will open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Sanitary measures, in particular traffic control, will remain in place to ensure physical distancing and hygiene protocols are met.

For a detailed schedule of all branches, visit SAQ.com. Products can be purchased online at any time.