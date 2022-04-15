iHeartRadio
Stations of the Cross procession returns to Montreal on Good Friday after two-year hiatus

A scene from the traditional Stations of the Cross procession through the streets of Montreal on Good Friday 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Christians celebrated Good Friday in person for the first time after two years of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop Christian Lépine led a silent crowd through the streets of Old Montreal in the traditional Stations of the Cross procession that began at Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours Church.

The masked crowd followed the large wooden cross through the streets, stopping for hymns and prayers at several different churches along the way.

"We share the joy of being together. We have our masks, the distance and we can't sing yet, but at least we can meet in person. (...) It is a beautiful day of meetings, hope and prayers. People are happy to be here," Archbishop Lépine told The Canadian Press.

The Archbishop of Montreal said the Easter message is a message of hope at a time when the world is grappling with the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the church, like many spheres of society, has also faced economic hardship and the challenges of staying together in the absence of in-person services.

Although this is the first time since the pandemic began that there is an Easter procession and mass without capacity limits, Bishop Lépine said churches are still taking precautions by asking people to wear their masks and avoiding having them sing during masses.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 15, 2022

