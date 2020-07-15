iHeartRadio
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 10.7 per cent in May

Fabricator Mike Caldarino uses a grinder at George Third & Son Steel Fabricators and Erectors, in Burnaby, B.C., on March 29, 2018. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose in May after posting a record plunge in April, but remained well below their pre-pandemic level.

The agency says manufacturing sales rose 10.7 per cent to $40.2 billion in May from a month earlier as many factories resumed production after full or partial shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, May's sales were 28.4 per cent below their pre-pandemic level in February.

Economists on average expected an increase of 9.5 per cent for May, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Sales were up in 18 of 21 industries, led by the motor vehicle, motor vehicle parts and petroleum and coal products industries.

In volumes terms, manufacturing sales rose 8.8 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020

