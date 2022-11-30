iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

StatsCan says 14 per cent of Quebec workers use English more than French at work; 21 per cent in Montreal


image.jpg

New data from Statistics Canada shows 14 per cent of Quebec workers use English as a primary language on the job. In Montreal, that proportion grows to 21 per cent.

The data was released Wednesday morning as part of Statistics Canada’s 2021 census.

French-English bilingualism at work was common in Quebec, with 27.8 per cent of workers reporting that they used both languages regularly in the workplace.

Four out of five workers in Quebec, or 79.9 per cent, told Statistics Canada that they mainly spoke French at work.

Across the country, 19.9 per cent of the national workforce reported that they used French primarily, compared to 77.1 per cent for English. Slightly less than two per cent "used French and English equally."

Outside of Quebec and New Brunswick, 92.6 per cent of workers used English exclusively at work in 2021, and 98.7 per cent use it at least "regularly."

In New Brunswick, the only bilingual province in Canada, slightly more than 20 per cent of workers spoke French primarily at work, while 75.9 per cent mostly spoke English.

Also in New Brunswick, 3.9 per cent of respondents "used French and English equally." In the Moncton metropolitan area, 28 per cent of workers regularly used both official languages.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 30, 2022 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*