Stay in your lane! Wherever that is: Montreal road painting is behind schedule

By Daniel J. Rowe & Matt Grillo, CTV News Montreal

MONTREAL -- The lines marking the lanes on the busy de la Verendrye Blvd. near Highway 15 are barely visible.

It is one of many of Montreal's roads lacking paint at the moment, as city contractors try desperately to fill paint orders that have been delayed.

Charles Paquette, a contractor from Scelltech Inc., said a supply-chain issue starting in Texas caused a significant delay in deliveries.

"There was a major storm that hit Texas a couple of months ago that impacted all production for safety painting for the line painting in the cities," he said.

He said COVID-19 also played a role in the delay.

A spokesperson for the City of Montreal said priority painting was completed July 11, and that it remains on schedule for axial marking "with the exception of areas under construction and areas with upcoming projects."