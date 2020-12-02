Ste.Anne's Hospital COVID outbreak: testing for staff 'strongly recommended,' not mandatory

While COVID screening is available for workers at West Island CHSLDs, it is not mandatory - and that has some residents at the Ste. Anne's Hospital very concerned about the latest COVID outbreak there, claiming there is a lack of measures to prevent them.

Thirteen patients have tested positive as of Sunday. Most are in the wing where patients with Alzheimer's and dementia are staying - something the West Island health authority would not confirm.

World War II veteran Wolf Solkin, who's been staying at the hospital for the past eight years, said he's been asking for regular COVID testing for employees for months.

"When I ask why can they be compelled to wear protective clothing and equipment but cannot be obliged to take the test, I never get a straight answer," said Solkin, who heads up the hospital's users committee.

The regional health authority said weekly COVID testing clinics have been set up at all of its long term care homes, including new ones at Ste-Anne's, and that tests, while not obligatory, are " strongly recommended." All employees in contact with positive cases are tested and residents who were in contact were isolated and tested as well.

"Testing after they've been in contact with a positive case is closing the barn door after the horse is gone," said Solkin.

Solkin said he's noticed that some public health measures at the former veterans hospital are no longer in place, such as restrictions on the number of people in elevators and allowing employees from outside job placement agencies.

"(It's a) completely thoughtless and wanton move on the part of the administration," said Solkin in an interview with CJAD 800.

"I think they're playing Russian Roulette with our lives."

Solkin claims unauthorized visitors posing as caregivers are being let in and there aren't enough staff to care for the patients.

"They're being overworked and overstressed and doing double shifts - which is also not good for them or the patients," said Solkin.

The health authority said there are no restrictions on how many people can be in a elevators so long as people wear masks and disinfect their hands and there is social distancing. It said they keep a registry of authorized caregivers which is updated every day. It also said that staffing shortages are a challenge they and every healthcare institution are facing.

