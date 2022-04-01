Steer clear of the La Fontaine Tunnel, St. Pierre Interchange and Highway 13 to avoid congestion

For another weekend, those heading out of Montreal in the east will not be able to use the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine if on Highway 25 southbound and areas of the Saint-Pierre Interchange, and highways 13 and 520 will be closed due to roadwork.

Road users should also be aware that entrances to the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal back up when the tunnel is closed, and trip plans should include this fact.

HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-HIPPOLYTE-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

Southbound

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 south between the Montreal exit (4) and Île Charron, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

The Souligny Ave. East entrance to Highway 25 southbound will remain open. Users will be redirected to Exit 3 - Notre-Dame St./Hochelaga St. towards Notre-Dame St. East to follow the main detour, towards the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

The Île-Charron St. entrance to Highway 25 southbound will remain open.

LONG-TERM CLOSURES UNTIL THE END OF 2022

One of three lanes on Highway 25 southbound, between Sherbrooke St. and Île Charron, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

Detour at the Souligny Ave. eastbound ramp to Highway 25 southbound. Drivers must keep to the left to use the ramp rather than the right.

If weather conditions permit, complete night closures of the tunnel towards the South Shore could take place, from Monday to Thursday, in the coming weeks.

HIGHWAY 13

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday 5 at a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

Highway 13 North between the Louis Amos St. /Hickmore St. exit (2) and the Highway 520 westbound entrance.

Highway 13 North between The Louis Amos St. exit (2) and the Highway 520 westbound entrance.

Highway 13 South between the Quebec City exit (6) and the Courval St. entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures as of Friday at 9 p.m.:

Highway 520 West to Highway 13 South ramp.

Highway 520 East ramp to Highway 13 north and south.

Highway 13 North entrance from Courval St

REMINDER

23rd Ave. is closed long-term between Louis Amos/Hickmore and Côte de Liesse Rd. eastbound. Local traffic is allowed on the closed segment, but there is no access to or from the Highway 520 eastbound service road.

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m., Saturday at 11:59 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m., and Sunday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 13 North to the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40).

As a result, the following will be a default closure:

The Highway 520 West ramp to Highway 13 North.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Highway 20 eastbound ramp (Exit 63) to Route-138 westbound / Honoré-Mercier Bridge.

The following is a default closure as of 11:30 p.m.:

The 1st Ave. entrance for Route-138 West.

As of 11 p.m., one of three lanes on Highway 20 eastbound between the 1st Ave. exit (62) and the interchange.

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m., Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m., and Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.m the following closure is in effect:

The Route-138 West exit ramp (2) for Clement St.

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

On Saturday, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Towards Montreal, the left and centre lanes.

For more information and detours, visit Mobility Montreal's website or its Facebook page.