Stepson arrested after stepfather stabbed and killed and three others injured in spree in Montreal

A 26-year-old man was arrested after his stepfather and mother were stabbed along with two other people Sunday morning in downtown Montreal.

The man's 72-year-old stepfather was killed. Another victim is in critical condition in the hospital and two others are in the hospital in stable condition.

A 911 call at approximately 6:50 a.m. led emergency services to an apartment on Drummond St., near Sherbrooke St., where the suspect allegedly stabbed his stepfather and mother before moving on to another apartment, where he allegedly stabbed a third person.

"A doorman tried to intervene and was stabbed," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Mariane Allaire Morin.

Three victims were transported to the hospital, while the stepfather's death was pronounced on the scene.

It is the 13th homicide in Montreal in 2022.

The suspect was arrested by police on the scene and is being held pending an interview with investigators.

"A crime scene is currently being set up so that investigators can analyze the scene and understand all the circumstances of the event," said Allaire Morin.

The SPVM mobile command was also on site. Several witnesses were questioned by the police. The motive of the crime is unknown at the moment.

-- With files from the Canadian Press.