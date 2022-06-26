iHeartRadio
31°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Stepson arrested after stepfather stabbed and killed and three others injured in spree in Montreal

Montreal police (SPVM) are on the scene after a stabbing spree that left one person dead and three injured on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022. (Rob Lurie/CTV News)

A 26-year-old man was arrested after his stepfather and mother were stabbed along with two other people Sunday morning in downtown Montreal.

The man's 72-year-old stepfather was killed. Another victim is in critical condition in the hospital and two others are in the hospital in stable condition.

A 911 call at approximately 6:50 a.m. led emergency services to an apartment on Drummond St., near Sherbrooke St., where the suspect allegedly stabbed his stepfather and mother before moving on to another apartment, where he allegedly stabbed a third person.

"A doorman tried to intervene and was stabbed," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Mariane Allaire Morin. 

Three victims were transported to the hospital, while the stepfather's death was pronounced on the scene.

It is the 13th homicide in Montreal in 2022.

The suspect was arrested by police on the scene and is being held pending an interview with investigators.

"A crime scene is currently being set up so that investigators can analyze the scene and understand all the circumstances of the event," said Allaire Morin.

The SPVM mobile command was also on site. Several witnesses were questioned by the police. The motive of the crime is unknown at the moment.

--  With files from the Canadian Press.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*