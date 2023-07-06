iHeartRadio
Stick to the shade: heat warning issued for Montreal


image.jpg

It'll be another scorcher in Montreal on Thursday, with Environment Canada continuing its heat warning for southern Quebec. 

Temperatures in Montreal are forecasted to reach a high of 33 C in the afternoon, which will feel like 40 C with the humidity. A mix of sun and cloud is expected in the afternoon with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

"Extreme heat affects everyone. Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle," a notice from Environment Canada reads.

The agency says the heat will linger into Friday, with humidex values predicted to reach between 35 and 38 C and a risk of thunderstorms.

The record heat for July 6 in Montreal is 33.6 C, set in 2010. The average high for this time of year is 25.8 C.  

The heat warning applies to:

  • Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe
  • Metro Montréal - Laval
  • Vaudreuil
  • Valleyfield - Beauharnois
  • Quebec City
  • Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog
  • Sherbrooke
