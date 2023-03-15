Natasha O'Neill

CTVNews.ca Writer It's been more than three months since Canadian singer Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome (SPS). Dion, 54, posted to Instagram at the time, saying she needed to cancel the rest of her world tour due to SPS, a rare neurological condition that has no cure. In the emotional video, Dion explains how the muscle spasms from SPS impact "every aspect" of her life and hinder her ability to perform. Since the announcement, Tara Zier, the founder of the Stiff Person Syndrome Research Foundation, said the public's understanding of the condition has increased, resulting in hope for people dealing with SPS that more research and funding will follow. "It was this horrible feeling that she has this disease – because I know what that means to go through the initial stages of getting diagnosed – but so grateful for the awareness," Zier told CTVNews.ca in an interview. "The disease has this name that just doesn't do it justice." SPS is described by the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke as a disorder with "features" of an autoimmune disorder. It impacts the central nervous system and causes a person to have heightened sensitivity to noise, touch and emotional distress. Zier and other SPS patients say the disease is more than stiff muscles; it comes with constant "debilitating" pain and fatigue. "I've talked to numerous patients… and they're suffering, and it crushes me," Zier said. "I was a dentist for 20 years. I can't practice anymore. And I know that other people are disabled, some are bedridden, some are wheelchair bound, many can't work anymore; Celine is having difficulty with singing." March 15 is International SPS Awareness Day and Zier says Dion's openness with her diagnosis has created more empathy toward an often invisible disease. "For her to actually come out and say that she has it — she's so loved and credible — it almost gives it validity," Zier said. "Now, people actually take it seriously." Hours after the video was posted, Zier said her foundation, the only one in the world, was flooded with requests to comment and help explain what SPS is. She also said there was an "uptick" in some donations coming in. The SPS Foundation was created after Zier's own diagnosis of the disease in 2017. The foundation focuses on raising awareness and funding for research, and supporting others who have SPS. Tara Zier with her two children.

"Anything that happens, like her (Dion's) announcement, that helps support our mission. We want to be able to leverage that any way we can, so that we can get to better treatments and a cure," she said. It took Zier three years to be diagnosed, a timeline she said is quick compared to other SPS patients'. During that three-year journey, Zier said, she was "mislabelled, misdiagnosed (and) mismanaged." After being diagnosed, Zier discovered one of the reasons why little research on SPS exists. "It was probably my third visit with my neurologist (at Johns Hopkins Hospital) where he told me they had recently applied for a grant to research stiff-person syndrome at (National Institutes of Health), and they were denied the grant because there was not enough research to support getting the grant," Zier said. "So that just completely blew my mind." Zier hopes increased awareness of SPS in light of Dion's announcement will result in more funding for research. WHAT IT'S LIKE LIVING WITH SPS Like Zier, Lea Jabre had a difficult journey before being diagnosed with SPS. Before her health issues, Jabre loved to dance and go to parties. She enjoyed electronic dance music and going to raves, but now with SPS she has heightened noise and light sensitivity and is unable to enjoy the things she loves. Jabre, 36, started having issues with her digestive system in 2017, something she now knows is related to SPS. She was dismissed by doctors as having gastritis – inflammation of the stomach lining – and told to take antacid medications. But the severe stomach issues persisted. After more doctor's appointments, Jabre was diagnosed with gastroparesis, a condition that slows the movement of the stomach's digestive system, which she says is related to the nervous system. Before her health issues, Lea Jabre (pictured) loved to dance and go to parties. She enjoyed electronic dance music and going to raves. (Contributed)