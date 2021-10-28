Still haven't settled on a mayoral candidate? Tune into English debate at 5:30 Thursday

Haven't decided who to vote for as mayor this year? If so, you'll have one more chance to hear them in depth before advance voting starts this Saturday.

Today's English-language debate airs from 5:30 to 7:00 and will be hosted by a consortium of the city's English-language news outlets.

It will be moderated by CTV's Mutsumi Takahashi and CBC's Debra Arbec.

Valerie Plante, Denis Coderre and Balarama Holness will be grilled on six topics: housing, public safety, economy, climate crisis, inclusion and transportation.

Each question will also include a pre-recorded video question from a member of the public.

Advance voting in the election will take place this Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 30 and Oct. 31), and regular voting will be the following Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 6 and Nov. 7).