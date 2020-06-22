Still no air conditioning for some residents at Maimonides Geriatric Centre

Some family members of residents at the Maimonides long term care centre in Côte-St-Luc are wondering why air conditioners still haven't been installed in the rooms of their loved ones, days into this second heat wave and weeks after the Legault government announced it would not be charging for a/c.

Joyce Shanks only found out during her facetime chat with her dad on Father's Day.

"He was perspiring and visibly uncomfortable and he goes, 'I'm very, very warm,' " said Shanks.

"I say, 'Well, turn on your air conditioner.' He says, 'I don't have one.' "

Shanks said she went and bought a fan for him but then her dad told her they didn't even plug it in until they asked for it to be done.

"Why do I have to suggest that you sit down with the phone list and contact every family member and ask the question, 'Can we do this for your family?' " said Shanks.

The health authority in charge told CJAD 800 that air conditioning is installed upon request since not everyone wants it and they also provide fans - also by request. They also stressed they do keep residents hydrated among other protocol.

"We are dropping the ball. It borders on elder abuse in my opinion. If the temperature is uncomfortable for a senior, please don't bring him a popsicle or another glass of water. That is not going to solve the problem. Putting things in place to make sure that they are comfortable across the board, every single one of them, is what has to be done," said Shanks.

"Common sense and care doesn't seem to to be the priority here and it has to be the priority."

The health authority said all requests for AC units have been fulfilled to date, or will be in Shanks' case.

"That's not the point," said Shanks.

"We shouldn't have to request for proper living conditions."

