Still Talkin' Habs: Bergevin era comes full circle as Habs shutout 4-0 by Leafs in Game 4

Alex Galchenyuk had three points, putting his former team, the Montreal Canadiens, on the brink of elimination with a 4-0 victory in Game 4, giving the Toronto Maple Leafs a commanding 3-1 series lead.

All things considered, Galchenyuk’s performance was the symbolic cap to a terrific story: the Habs' former top-three pick becomes a wandering league pariah before being picked up off the scrap heap by the Leafs and punctuates his return by coming back to haunt the team that drafted him.

However, from the Canadiens point of view, last night was less the cherry on top of a sundae; more the punch line to a bad joke.

Does Dominique Ducharme deserve to have the interim label removed? Can Nick Suzuki be a first-line NHL center? How many points can Jesperi Kotkaniemi get in his prime? Will Cole Caufield become a 40-goal scorer? What kind of offensive potential does Alexander Romanov have?

These are all questions that will need to be answered in the future, despite what the fanbase may think about some of the decisions made by the coach in the last two months. The sample size is just too small. Three of those players had a decent enough game despite being held pointless while one sat in the press box to the chagrin of Habs nation.

Where there is ample evidence that the Canadiens cannot produce in the playoffs, despite Habs General Manager Marc Bergevin insisting there are different scoring goals in the post-season compared to the regular season. The only thing that seems to change is Carey Price elevates his game to a ridiculous level while his teammates around him suffer from short-term offensive amnesia.

From 2014-15, Price had a stellar 1.97 goals against average in the playoffs before surrendering a combined eight goals the last two games.

That should be good enough to win the majority of the games his team has been involved in.

That is, until you realize that the Habs during that time have averaged just 1.79 goals per game. While not being an offensive juggernaut in the regular season in any way, at least the club has averaged 2.67 goals per game in the regular season to give themselves a chance.

But 1.79? That is stunningly putrid.

It would seem that through six playoff rounds over six years, not scoring more than two goals per game is a pretty damning indictment of your roster construction.

From David Desharnais and Galchenyuk to Tyler Toffoli and Josh Anderson. No matter the personnel, the script remains the same.

You can’t hang those struggles on Brendan Gallagher and Jeff Petry, the only players remaining from that team.

Maybe some of that can be blamed on Michel Therrien, Claude Julien and now Ducharme.

But the ever-present in this house of cards is Bergevin. Plus a nauseatingly bad power play.

The crescendo of his nine-year tenure with this team was last night’s lifeless performance.

Let’s get the caveats out of the way. Yes, the Maple Leafs are a superior team that has the talent to win now.

The Habs were playing the second of a back-to-back against that better team. But Toronto was without its captain, John Tavares, a player who transforms their top six.

On top of that, the Canadiens kept Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner off the scoresheet. Instead, it was Galchenyuk, William Nylander, Alex Kerfoot and the ghosts of Jason Spezza and Joe Thornton that beat the Habs last night.

And what was the response from Bergevin’s men after those goals? Nothing.

While the general manager addressed crucial positions of need in the offseason in the form of Toffoli, Anderson and backup goalie Jake Allen, the fourth signing was further evidence of his latest blindspot.

Joel Edmundson has been a solid pickup and one of the team’s best defensemen this series. But the root cause of the Habs offensive struggles is tied to their blueline built for the 2015 playoffs.

The Canadiens' lack of mobility and puck movement on the back end has kept them hemmed into their own zone for long stretches while being uncomfortable supporting the attack in the offensive zone.

The inaccurate passing keeps the team stalled in the neutral zone. It has been a frustrating hallmark of the team’s regular season that has become maddening in the playoffs.

All while, one of their best puck movers on the blueline inexplicably sits in the stands. Bergevin has insisted you build a team from the goalie out. It’s just too bad he forgot about the blueline.

Now, the man who has failed to produce a genuine contender will hopefully try again to remodel or remake a significant part of the roster this offseason.

All while undoing the mistakes he has made with less cap space than he’s ever had. And they wonder why Habs Twitter can get so crazy.

But hey, it could be worse. You could be an Oilers fan.

PLAYER RATINGS

GOALTENDER

Carey Price – 8/10

None of those "that-the-best-save-of-his-career" saves. But still made some big saves on Spezza and Hyman on breakaways as well as on a rush chance by Marner. His performance, as has sadly been the case far too many times, has been the highlight of the Habs playoffs.

DEFENCEMEN

Jeff Petry – 5/10

Had his legs and liked his willingness to support the attack either pinching at the blueline or joining the rush. But every 10 games, he has one where the puck is a grenade on his stick. He’s had two such games these playoffs, including last night. Jumped off his blade all night and his passing left a lot to be desired. Strange positioning on the Thornton goal. Little confidence on the power play.

Joel Edmundson – 6/10

Continue to like the overall balance of his game. Sadly, his slot shot was one of the team’s better offensive chances. Led the blueline with three shots on goal in fact. But his transition defense on Nylander’s goal wasn’t great. Continued to try and set a physical tone but not as successful. Like everyone on the blueline, passing was a problem.

Shea Weber – 5/10

Positives? Matthews and Marner didn’t score. Negatives? "Greatest hits" of passing and skating. Couldn’t get there along the boards to either kill the play or deliver a hit. Clearly, the hand injury continues to bother him. Unsure of letting his shot go on the power play. But if he isn’t shooting out there he’s not very effective. Icings galore. Got caught out there for too long far too often.

Ben Chiarot – 4/10

To be fair, his penalty for cross-checking was a phantom call. Looked extremely vulnerable pinching at his blueline. Timing was way off. Tied for the team lead in giveaways with four. Really poor pass along the blueline led to Hyman’s breakaway in the third. He looks worse next to Weber, but is still deployed there.

Brett Kulak – 4/10

Played aggressively in the first period, but faded as the game went on. Didn’t leave his mark on the game in any particular way. Some passing was good, but when he struggles, he regularly puts his forwards in tough positions. Would have liked to see him be more engaged as the game wore on, but that just never happened.

Jon Merrill – 4/10

Highlight of his night was a diving poke check to knock a one-time pass out of Matthews’ wheelhouse. Guilty of backing up too deep in his zone. Passing was a chore with three giveaways. Classic chip it out defenseman. Got caught out there for long stretches more than once.

FORWARDS

Nick Suzuki – 6/10

The Canadiens most consistently engaged forward. Liked the bite he’s been playing with recently. Led the team with five shots on goal and had an uncharacteristically high six hits. Tried to create, but nothing in particular really paid off. Stopped skating on the backcheck on Nylander’s goal. On the power play was kept to the outside way too much.

Tyler Toffoli – 5/10

Has picked an especially brutal time to go cold. Tried a couple jam plays and shots from way out that did little to trouble Campbell. No chances on the power play, but that wasn’t exclusive to him. Made some curious decisions with the puck on his stick. His little moves didn’t create the space he was hoping to. Shot was blocked repeatedly.

Cole Caufield – 6/10

Didn’t stand out offensively like he did in Game 3. Closed down quickly by Leafs' defenders and panicked at times without a shooting lane. Showed some serious confidence going against three Leafs defenders and getting a slot shot off in the first. Didn’t have nearly as many chances to shoot going forward. Had poise with the puck in the offensive zone and his playmaking ability was positive, especially on the power play. Made some high-risk plays that nearly cost his team, but the good far outweighed the bad.

Phillip Danault – 5/10

Matthews and Marner were held pointless, so that was a positive. Had some OK chances simply trying to get the puck to the net. But his playmaking ability is non-existent and is difficult to watch at times. Better in the faceoff dot, but still not great. Seems like there is a gulf between his potential contract demands and what his actual worth is this offseason.

Brendan Gallagher – 6/10

Lost his composure in the first after he charged down a blocked shot, leading to a Spezza breakaway. Probably had the team’s best chance of the game when he hit the post off the rush. Tricky tip in the third almost fooled Campbell and drilled him in the mask later on. Took another shot off the hand and it’s starting to get ridiculous.

Tomas Tatar – 4/10

He’s playing his way into a lower value contract on the open market. The button hook just inside the blueline isn’t working, but he just keeps on doing it. Somehow credited with five hits and the effort is there. But his game looks way off the standard required this time of year. Offered nothing on the power play.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi – 5/10

Felt like the slashing penalty on Marner took the wind out of his sails a little bit. Still not as physical as he needs to be. Wasn’t particularly effective at creating much at 5-on-5, but showed his composure on the power play, making time and space for himself. Solid enough defensively and won some important faceoffs. Somehow played five minutes less than Danault.

Paul Byron – 5/10

Faded down the stretch, mainly because his usage dropped in the third period for whatever reason. Never got a chance to show off his speed in any real way. Obviously tripped up in the build-up to what would be Thornton’s goal but inexplicably went uncalled. Didn’t stand out enough.

Josh Anderson – 5/10

Expected so much more from him, but he just didn’t have it last night. Box score says he had seven hits but can’t remember any of them in particular. Didn’t drive the net, wasn’t given the opportunity to skate with the puck with speed. Shooting continues to be inaccurate. Looks like he suffers from Pacioretty syndrome: Very good at even strength but somehow terrible on the power play.

Eric Staal – 4/10

Best faceoff guy at 75 per cent. Had one of the better chances on the night on a partial break, but couldn’t get a good shot off. His bad defensive positioning created the odd-man rush that led to Spezza’s goal. Did some good work along the boards down low, but his lack of speed is a major problem.

Corey Perry – 4/10

His first few shits with his linemates were good, owning the puck down low. But did nothing of consequence at 5-on-5 the rest of the way except make the pass to Staal to set up his chance. Liked his positioning on the power play, but came to nothing. Continues to inexplicably pass up obvious shooting opportunities. Not nearly as physically engaged as he usually is.

Joel Armia – 4/10

Just wow. Box score says four shots on goal that supposedly happened. Feel bad for him in the build-up to Thronton’s goal where his stick was pushed out of his way leading to his late back check. But inexplicably dropped his stick just before that. His decision to shank a wrist shot instead of passing to a wide-open Petry in the slot led directly to Spezza’s goal. Also playing his way out of a contract in the playoffs.

COACH

Dominique Ducharme – 5/10

His players weren’t moving up as a five-man unit with quick passes like he says he wants his team to do. Like the way they started the game, being aggressive and pushing the pace. But, as always, the team had a period where their game just fell off a cliff. This time it was the second period. While we’re talking about things that continue to not work, the power play had five chances to get the team on the board and build some confidence. Didn’t happen. Needs to load up one unit at this point on the off chance a goal will occur. Defensive struggles seem like more of a personnel issue.