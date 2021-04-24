Still Talkin’ Habs: Canadiens continue to baffle in dull 4-2 loss to the Flames

The late great Walter Gretzky used to motivate his son Wayne for every game he played in with an absolute gem of a line:

“There’s always going to be someone watching you for the first time and the last time every time you play.”

Wise man.

In the context of last night’s 4-2 loss by the Montreal Canadiens to the Calgary Flames, just imagine that that was the first hockey game you ever watched.

Right?

If you’re a youngster, we wish you luck in your future sporting endeavours in literally anything else. Be it soccer, baseball or badminton. Because you certainly don’t want to be a hockey player after watching that.

And for the poor souls who watched that as their final hockey game on this earth, we feel for you and will remember your sacrifice. You deserved a better sporting send-off than that. You can only imagine that they got to the other side, found the first fellow hockey fan they could and said, “Wow, did I get screwed. I need a drink.”

Through a combination of sub-par effort, sloppy execution and Flames head coach Darryl Sutter’s anti-entertainment brand of hockey, that was a tough one to stay up for. Surely some fans and even media members couldn’t keep their eyes open for the 60 minutes of boredom that happened last night.

The greatest credit you could pay to the players on the ice last night was that they somehow conspired to score six goals. After that, there wasn’t much to write home about.

As for the Canadiens, the quest for consistency drags on. After a playoff-like performance full of physicality and bite against the Oilers on Wednesday night, the Habs played last night’s game with all the intensity of a Sunday morning brunch. Against the only team who has a prayer of catching them in the standings for the final playoff spot in the North division. The Canadiens generated a grand total of five high-danger scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick. And even that might be generous.

It’s not as if the Flames set the world alight either.

Granted, Calgary were okay in the first period. The Habs turned the puck over far too many times at both their own and their opponents' blueline as Jake Allen was called upon more than once to bail the team out of yet another slow start. In the second, neither team could navigate through the neutral zone. Whether it be good defensive sticks or inaccurate passing, the puck just seemed to move 40 feet between both teams with little-to-no action.

Mid-way through the third period, the Habs finally realized they were in a hockey game with something rather substantial on the line. But as has happened all too frequently across two coaching administrations, the Canadiens didn’t have enough time to make up for their shoddy play the first 50 minutes and ended the game as deserved losers on the night.

Consistency was the word on the lips of every confused person who follows, watches or covers this team last night. How can a team with leaders like Shea Weber, Corey Perry, Paul Byron and even newcomer Eric Staal continue to be so hot and cold throughout the season? You can throw Josh Anderson, Jeff Petry and Phillip Danault into that category if you’d like with Brendan Gallagher and Carey Price out injured.

How does a team follow up an alpha performance against Edmonton with the meek game they displayed against the Flames?

“I can’t really explain that,” admitted Joel Edmundson post-game when asked about the inconsistency of the group. “We knew it was a big game tonight. Obviously, they’re chasing us. We’re looking at the past couple games and the next two against them as a best-of-five. They’re up 2-1 right now but we’ve got two more games in the next three nights and we have to win those next two.”

When asked a similar question on the Jekyll and Hyde nature of the team goaltender Jake Allen, one of the few who could be proud of his performance, took a stab at the question that is at the heart of the Canadiens 2021 season:

“Consistency is trying to play the same way every night. You’re not going to win every game, let’s face it. We’re going to lose games the rest of the year and we’re going to win games. But you’ve got to bring the same attitude and the same mentality. (It’s) what you do individually every night that benefits collectively our group. So, I think we really need to get on our horse where we all bring it together as individuals.”

Who will make up the 20 individuals for the Canadiens tonight in what will essentially be another must-win game for the Flames and now a must-win for the Habs?

That question has been raised due to the health of Jonathan Drouin, who did not dress last night due to illness. Habs fans will surely be foaming at the mouth to see the debut of prized prospect Cole Caufield. However, to fit the finances under the salary cap, the season debut of goaltender Cayden Primeau would have to be sacrificed.

So what’s it going to be, interim head coach Dominique Ducharme?

The question tonight shouldn’t be who gets in. The question should be which version of the team will actually show up.

Player Ratings

Goaltender

Jake Allen – 8/10

Made some important saves in the first period to prevent Calgary from gaining a sizeable lead. Hung out to dry by his defencemen on all three goals at even strength. With Price out as frequently as he has been his importance to the team is immense.

Defencemen

Shea Weber – 4/10

If you want to find the poster child for the team’s inconsistency, just look to their captain. Bullied the Oilers on Wednesday. Meowed against the Flames last night. Passing was a nightmare again which bleeds into the lack of flow from defence to attack. Inexplicable positioning on Monahan’s winner. Bad on the power play again. Nowhere near good enough.

Ben Chiarot – 4/10

See Weber, Shea when it comes to inconsistency. No hits, no shots, no blocks. Tried to push the play in the waning stages but that isn’t his game. Passing left much to be desired. Beaten to the front of the net by Dube for his opener. Cannot understand how he was totally out of position on Mangiapane’s power play goal. Step back after a step forward against the Oilers.

Joel Edmundson – 5/10

Marginally better than the aforementioned defencemen. But only due to a lack of glaring errors. Like Chiarot, cannot understand his positioning on Mangiapane’s goal. Should have tied up either he or Lucic in front of Allen. Both were left untouched in front of Allen. Passing was a struggle for him. A theme of the night amongst the Habs blueliners.

Jeff Petry – 6/10

He was okay. Seemed like early on skating the puck out of his zone was one of the few successful options for the team to break out with control. Passing was not as bad as some of his fellow defencemen but still left a lot to be desired. No real obvious defensive errors but didn’t do much of anything offensively.

Alexander Romanov – 6/10

Like Petry, it’s hard to be hyper-critical of his game because there weren’t many clear-cut mistakes. But he didn’t exactly look confident or comfortable. One of the few who was able to consistently string together some successful passes. Tied with Weber for the lead in hits on the blueline with three. Tried to jump into the rush late but never did enough to earn he or his teammates the equalizer.

Jon Merrill – 5/10

Barely even noticed him out there. Which is good if you use the Joel Edmundson report card for grading defencemen. But finished the night with no hits and no blocks as a stay-at-home defenceman. Not great. Finished the night with goose eggs across the statistical board. Somehow found himself on the ice in the final two minutes as the Habs pushed for the tying goal. They didn’t find it.

Erik Gustafsson – 5/10

Didn’t notice him out there. Because he played a shade over seven minutes. His first shift at even strength was iffy to say the least as he wiped out and then got beat in the corner. Used on the power play where he looked confident enough in his natural environment. But clearly not trusted by his coach.

Forwards

Nick Suzuki – 5/10

Had the golden chance in the slot in the third period but Markstrom just got a piece of his high slot to push it onto the crossbar and out. Couple nice passes the final 10 minutes as the team finally put some effort into finding the tying goal. But the first two period he was anonymous offensively. Another one who is a poster boy for inconsistency. Then again, it’s his second season in the league. So some leniency should be given. Made some nice defensive plays both in the neutral zone and on the backcheck. But needs to be much better. One shot on goal and 27 per cent in the faceoff dot is not going to cut it.

Tyler Toffoli – 7/10

His soft play up the boards was the turnover that led to Dube’s opening goal, but made amends with his goal to draw level on an absolute missile of a wrist shot. After that all the good things the Habs did offensively (which wasn’t much) was initiated by him. Tried to get to the inside to take shots or make plays but was denied repeatedly by the Flames defense. Most threatening Canadiens forward by quite a large margin. Led the team with five shots on goal.

Joel Armia – 6/10

For a guy who struggles with effort and consistency, he didn’t last night. Couldn’t carve out any obvious offensive chances for either himself or his linemates. Seeing-eye shot off the faceoff beat Markstrom stick side. Did well when it came to board battles as he almost always does. Not enough of his teammates followed his lead.

Phillip Danault – 5/10

A rare defensive dud from Danault and he knew it. Lack of communication with both Weber and Chiarot led to both Dube and Monahan’s goals. The only Habs centreman who won the majority of his faceoffs, at 64 per cent on the night. But next to nothing offensively combined with poor defensive play is not a recipe for success for the Habs most consistent centreman.

Tomas Tatar – 5/10

Just okay. Not as feisty as he was against the Oilers where it seemed like he couldn’t lose a battle along the boards or for a loose puck. The effort was there but the legs seemed unable to match what the mind wanted to accomplish. A rare quiet night from him.

Josh Anderson – 6/10

Looked up for the game but couldn’t get the better of Giordano, who he was matched up against constantly. Tried to do his regular bull rush to the net but was thwarted each time and kept to the outside. One of the few on the team who looked like he was playing with the appropriate level of energy. No shots on goal is disappointing. But it can’t be he and Toffoli scoring every night for the team to have success. Hit the outside of the post late.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi – 6/10

Speaking of consistency, he was one of the few who carried over his game against the Oilers into last night. Only two shots and 18 per cent on faceoffs is woeful. But had energy and purpose when he was on the ice. Continues to realize he can dominate players physically in one-on-one battles, which he used to great effect defensively. Played with enthusiasm but couldn’t get much of anything going offensively. Found himself on the wing of Staal and Perry more than once. Looked alright there.

Artturi Lehkonen – 5/10

Not as hungry as we’ve seen from him. No shots on goal and no hits from the Habs most effective man on the forecheck. Didn’t get in quick enough on the Flames defenders to cause disruptions and turnovers. Will always give maximum effort but the results were lacking last night. Decent on the penalty kill.

Paul Byron – 5/10

The puck was a grenade for him as he seemed to mishandle it constantly. Overplayed the forward along the boards and left Hanifin open for his shot to the goal which Mangiapane tipped in. Had some speedy moments entering the Flames zone but kept to the outside far too often. Victim of a roughing penalty by Stone in the first but that was his only real contribution to the game.

Eric Staal – 4/10

Not being mean but his one job right now is to win faceoffs. Got killed in the dot, finishing the night at 29 per cent. Tried to make some plays late as the Habs pushed but none of them came off. Too invisible for long stretches. No shots on goal and no hits. In fairness, tough to do the job with the revolving door of wingers to his left.

Corey Perry – 5/10

Had a glorious chance in the slot in the third off a pretty Suzuki feed but it rolled off his stick and harmlessly away. Tried a few drives to the net as the game hang in the balance late but could not convert. Until then can’t remember too many times he was on the ice. Was noticeable on the power play but mostly for not being in front of the net, which made no sense. Will need him to be nastier tomorrow night.

Coach

Dominique Ducharme – 5/10

Dealt a tough hand with the Drouin illness just before gametime. But has not found a cure for his team’s uneven performances since he took over. For a man who was lauded for his in-game adjustments he has been unable to find a game plan to top Sutter’s trapping Flames. Forwards couldn’t generate sustained offensive pressure until it was too late. Defencemen couldn’t make the proper first pass to break out of their zone. And the team looked lifeless for large portions of the first and second. If his team don’t win tonight they’ll finally feel Calgary breathing down their necks. Let’s see if they match the urgency and desperation of their opponent. Because they haven’t been able to so far.