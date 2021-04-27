Still Talkin’ Habs: Canadiens grind out a massive 2-1 win over the Flames

Tyler Toffoli’s 25th goal of the season was just enough to get the Montreal Canadiens over the line and likely into the playoffs with a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

The hockey gods showed a sense of humour late last night to sum up the Habs goal-scoring futility against the Flames. With Calgary goaltender Jakob Markstrom on the bench for the extra attacker, the Habs had multiple chances to kill the game off. Through a combination of inaccuracy and Flames blocks at least five shots somehow didn’t find the back of the net.

Even that was a struggle.

In a game that looked as though it was played in molasses for two periods, both teams played with defensive desperation while sacrificing little either for or against offensively. Down by one in the third period, the Habs played their best while the Flames looked lost trying to push for an equalizer without depending on the neutral zone trap they’ve executed to such great effect against the Canadiens this season. A style of play that limited the Habs to just 15 goals in nine games. Thankfully we’ll never have to see more than two games against Darryl Sutter’s team in a season ever again.

TSN 690 colleague Dan Robertson threw out on Twitter last night that Toffoli has accounted for six of the Habs’ goals against the Flames this season, with none being bigger than last night’s. In the month of April, while his team has floundered around him, the Canadiens winger’s seven goals has accounted for just under a quarter of the team’s total output. Toffoli’s contribution continues to be immense. His goal effectively killed off the game, although it took mid-way through the third for both teams to realize it. The Habs continued to looked energized while Calgary wilted with each failed foray into the offensive zone.

Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield, left, checks Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alta., Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The old adage is in fact true. A win is a win is a win. But did that performance inspire much confidence? Not particularly.

What is more insane? The Canadiens doing the same thing over and over again or all of us watching the Canadiens doing the same thing over and over again?

The Habs offense was again choked off in the neutral zone. The Habs again looked like the slower team despite that being contrary to their identity. The Habs again lost far too many board battles to their opponent. And the Habs defenceman again were far too inaccurate with their passing of the puck.

Speaking of history repeating itself, some kid named Cole Caufield made his much-anticipated NHL debut. Not sure if you’ve heard of him before. I said on Saturday night when foreshadowing the first game of his NHL career that the team had to play the most naturally talented Habs prospect this century with equally talented offensive players. Mainly because we know who the Canadiens are. The organization that has failed to develop a 40 goal-scorer since Stephane Richer back in 1989-90.

I was born the following season. I’m 30 years old.

So, to see the supremely talented youngster skating alongside Phillip Danault and an injured Tomas Tatar was on-brand for the Habs. Unsurprising but frustrating just the same. And the reason became crystal clear late in the first period.

Caufield received a pass from Danault to the left of Markstrom maybe four feet from the goal line. The youngster’s first instinct was to shoot and that’s exactly what he did. A high hard shot directly near the left ear of the Flames goaltender. Unable to control the rebound, the puck popped out directly into the slot for a free Danault to pounce upon. Which he proceeded to shoot directly at Markrstrom.

Sure, that can happen to anyone. Far more chances are missed than converted. But perhaps playing Caufield with a defensive specialist who has mustered just two points over his last 10 games is not exactly putting the kid into a position to succeed. Especially if success for Caufield means producing points, which it does.

It’s only one game, yes. But best to nip this in the bud right away. The Habs generated a total of three high danger scoring chances per Natural Stat Trick. In a game they had to win. Let Caufield play with the best players on the team. And watch the points flow. They have nine games to figure it out.

PLAYER RATINGS

Goaltender

Jake Allen – 6/10

Struggled with rebound control for the first time in a long time. Didn’t necessarily have to make too many difficult saves. But made a few of them look like a chore. Got lucky with a few posts as well.

Defencemen

Shea Weber – 7/10

That was the first time we’ve seen the man mountain blast in a long time. Really a huge goal in terms of the context of the game and the way his team plays when they have a lead. Passing was still a struggle but it seems like that’s just who he is now. Did his most important job of clearing out the front of Allen’s net in the third, either in terms of keeping his goaltender’s line of sight open and ensuring there was no one to put home any rebounds.

Ben Chiarot – 6/10

Took a pretty dumb holding penalty in the second. Led the blueline with three hits. Unable to escape his own zone in the second. His defensive coverage was better but the inability to move the puck out with control made life more difficult than it should have been. But like Weber made the Flames pay a physical price in the third and did well coping with their attempted push.

Jeff Petry – 5/10

Where has the real Petry gone? Picked up a secondary assist on Weber’s power play opener. But made some decisions with the puck that were strange. His passing was off all night whether in his own or the neutral zone. Looked like he was caught in no man’s land several times. Stuck between two minds. Wanted to attack and yet stayed behind. Didn’t inspire much confidence with the puck on his stick. Did enough late on to preserve the lead. Going through a tough time of late.

Joel Edmundson – 6/10

Kind of strange to see him have the most shots on goal from the blueline. Maybe the Flames just left him open. Had a couple iffy moments in his own zone but did well to recover and not let those problems snowball. Quiet and steady.

Jon Merrill – 6/10

Made a great defensive play to disrupt a Flames breakaway. Seemed kind of shocked to realize how much room he had on a blown zone coverage in the third, which nearly led to his first goal as a Hab. Similar game to Edmundson. Chipped the puck out and defended his house. No glaring mistakes and no real standout moments.

Erik Gustafsson – 6/10

Turned the puck over a few times early on while trying to exit his zone. But settled in as the game wore on. Made some of those forecheck busting 5-to-10 foot passes that Romanov so frequently makes. Really the only defenseman on the night who consistently made passes out of his own zone so the team could exit with control.

Forwards

Phillip Danault – 6/10

Did very little offensively. But did his job well on the defensive front. Never lacks effort and disrupted the Flames several times in transition. But placing Caufield on his wing does very little to help either one of their games. Good on the penalty kill. Off night in the face-off dot.

Cole Caufield – 6/10

Most impressed with his board play. Made sure he didn’t get physically dominated and completed some deft, little passes to get he and his teammates out of trouble in their own zone. Did better than expected cycling the puck down low in the offensive zone. Led the forwards with four shots, mostly from bad angles that still seemed to surprise Markstrom. No real clear-cut chances other than his shot off the rush on his first shift. Looked uncertain of his role on the power play. Natural for a rookie looking to find his footing with his new teammates.

Tomas Tatar – 6/10

Absolutely robbed by Markstrom’s glove after a point-blank chance squirted out to him in the slot. Assisted on Weber’s goal. Other than that, can’t remember many threatening chances or battles won in the offensive zone. But ice time says he was out there. Dealing with an injury.

Nick Suzuki – 7/10

Looked like he was most likely to make something happen offensively. Made Toffoli’s goal happen with all of the build-up work. Controlled the puck somehow with his hand while still skating towards goal. Got a decent shot off while falling down. Then made a terrific pass to Toffoli for a great chance that Markstrom stopped. Seconds later Toffoli got his revenge. Made a great defensive play to force a turnover at the Flames blueline that should have led to a better chance. Improvement on face-offs. Could use a Caufield on his wing.

Joel Armia – 6/10

Battled hard along the boards and was one of the few who seemed to win some of them. Great falling backhand pass to Toffoli for his game-winning goal. But was kept to the outside too much and had no shots on goal. Improved on the penalty kill as the game wore on.

Tyler Toffoli – 7/10

One of the few players who slows down the play yet looks more confident at that pace. His production this month has essentially willed the Canadiens into the playoffs. Twenty-five goals, on pace for 47 in a regular season, continues to be outstanding production for the man who can’t stop scoring. Didn’t do much other than that. But didn’t really have to. He does the one thing that wins games. What the Habs continue to need from him.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi – 6/10

Very quiet night offensively as he didn’t even muster a shot on goal. But the team’s best face-off man on the night at 58 percent. Worked extremely hard in one-on-one battles in his own zone, even physically dominating at times. Did a good job transporting the puck through the neutral zone with control of the puck. Made smart plays and zone exits to transition defense into offense.

Josh Anderson – 5/10

One of the more anonymous nights from him all season. No shots on goal and had two hits. Can’t remember a moment where he really stood out. Very little room for him to take off and create a chance. Worked hard though.

Corey Perry – 5/10

Just as quiet a night as Anderson. Next to nothing offensively and didn’t make a nuisance of himself in front of Markstrom, at even strength or on the power play. Had a similar game to Armia in that he did well in winning board battles and stood out because most did not. But never threatened whatsoever.

Jake Evans – 8/10

The Canadiens’ most consistently noticeable player. Probably the best skater for the Habs on the night and was the team’s best penalty killer. Won some crucial draws late in the game and earned the trust of his coach. Brought the pest-like attitude that he demonstrates when he’s playing with confidence. Turned numerous pucks over in the offensive zone. Might have picked up some tips from Gallagher while sitting out.

Artturi Lehkonen – 6/10

Played hard and was again the Habs best forechecker, like he is nearly every night Gallagher isn’t in the lineup. Made some important blocks on the penalty kill and hounded those with the puck. Maximum effort as always and did well keeping hold of possession in the Flames zone.

Eric Staal – 5/10

Most important contribution on the night was him sprawling to stop a pass at the blueline in the last seconds of the game. Still looks like he’s three or four steps behind the action at all times. But his effort can’t be questioned. You can tell he’s trying to affect the game. He just can’t in a meaningful way.

Coach

Dominique Ducharme – 6/10

It was a struggle for his team for long stretches but they did just enough to get the win that probably gets them into the playoffs and saves his job. One game is probably too early to do this but free Caufield. Cannot understand his placement in the lineup at even strength. Zone exits continued to be a problem. Some of the personnel decisions make me wonder if he still has a grasp on the chemistry of the team. Still can’t beat Sutter’s trap. He has nine games to figure out his optimum lineup for the postseason. Let’s see if he can.