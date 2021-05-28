Still Talkin’ Habs: Canadiens put pressure on Leafs with 4-3 OT win in Game 5

The veterans showed their worth and the kids stole the headlines in overtime as the Montreal Canadiens guaranteed a game in front of their fans Saturday night with a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The pre-game story ahead of Game 5 yesterday was interim head coach Dominique Ducharme’s curious choice to replace defenseman Brett Kulak with Erik Gustafsson. The decision was roundly criticized by both fans and media alike as it left rookie Alexander Romanov waiting to make his playoff debut despite only sitting out two games during the regular season.

The post-game story was thankfully not an egregious Gustafsson turnover leading to a series-clinching goal for the Leafs. Instead, the story was a team that blew a three-goal third period lead rebounding in overtime courtesy of a 2-on-0 between rookie Cole Caufield and sophomore Nick Suzuki with Suzuki playing the hero after an unselfish play by Caufield.

Thank goodness.

Caufield’s proper defensive positioning to set up the game-winner was the icing on the cake for Ducharme and the Habs brass who would have had huge questions asked of them and general manager Marc Bergevin had they bowed out with a whimper. Especially when it comes to the handling of their young players.

Montreal Canadiens centre Nick Suzuki (14) scores the game winning goal on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff action in Toronto on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

This was always going to be a transition year for the Canadiens. Consider me one of the many who believed that Romanov’s regular season performance was more than enough to earn him a spot in the top six for Game 1, never mind Game 5. Gustaffson was perfectly adequate drawing in last night, playing just over 10 minutes of error-free hockey. But it was what the young players up front accomplished that reminded fans and the organization that these last few games of the 2021 playoffs are the final gasps of the pre-reset philosophy of this organization.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored his sixth goal in 14 playoff games while playing some confident hockey between Paul Byron and Josh Anderson. While the centreman didn’t set the world alight last night and has only shown glimpses so far in his career, his goal-scoring exploits in the playoffs mean that he will certainly not be benched this time next year should the Habs get back into the playoffs.

Ditto for Caufield. He continued to play with the offensive dynamism that is not only a must watch for fans but a must worry for opponents. The early chemistry he is developing with a trusted player like Suzuki ensures that he will never be a healthy scratch for a playoff game again.

The same will be true for Romanov next season. No matter how hot under the collar yesterday’s news made some sections of the fanbase, just know that the kids are two playoff games away from being cemented as the present and the future. And while the fallacy of the decision to burn two years off the Russian’s entry-level contract without playing him in a playoff game are glaring, we will almost certainly not be having this conversation next year.

Speaking of the 2021-22 season, Joel Armia’s two goals and Phillip Danault’s rebound defensive performance highlighted the value that both unrestricted free agents can continue to bring to the club. While one game a long-term extension does not make, both men played with the appropriate compete level that suggests they can be key support players for the youth that will be counted upon to take this team to the next level. The same cannot be said of fellow UFA Tomas Tatar.

Toronto Maple Leafs centre William Nylander (88) knocks Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) off his skates along the boards during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff action in Toronto on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

But all of these grandiose claims by yours truly will only be confirmed in the fall and early winter. In this moment the Habs have somewhat accomplished the goal of their more realistic fans by going deep into their first round series with their clearly superior bitter rivals. Now they will try and rely on the backing of 2,500 of their faithful fans at the Bell Center to truly turn the tide in the favour of the underdogs Saturday night.

Toronto had the opportunity to bury their first-round playoff demons last night and nearly did. But now the pressure has been swiftly removed from the shoulders of the Canadiens and placed squarely on them. For all of the talent on their team, the Maple Leafs are a Game 6 loss away from the weight of history crashing down upon them. Toronto have not won a playoff round since 2004. The group and their fans are keenly aware of that fact. The vibe around the Habs should now turn from tense and uptight to loose with nothing to lose. Add to that the fact that the team can send Leafs nation into total doomsday hysteria with a win in two days and the Canadiens can approach this elimination game with smiles on their faces.

The heat is on the Maple Leafs. It’s now on the Habs to turn those dreams so annoyingly described in Toronto’s goal song into nightmares in front of their fans on Saturday night.

Player Ratings

Goaltender

Carey Price – 8/10

He’s been the best player on either team so far this series and proved why once again last night. Muzzin’s tip was the only goal where his positioning could be questioned but that would be rather harsh. Massive saves on both Nylander in the first, Kerfoot’s rush chance in the second and Hyman’s breakaway 30 seconds into the third. The best story of the Habs playoffs so far.

Defencemen

Jeff Petry – 7/10

The puck was not going to directly from his stick to the Leafs last night. Led the blueline with six blocked shots and tied for the team lead in hits, also with six. Not good on the power play. Didn’t necessarily jump into the rush as much as some would want but did put his best point-blank chance wide in the first. Played a steady game with very little risk. Timed his pinching very well along the boards.

Joel Edmundson – 8/10

Other than Price he has been the standout player for the Habs in the playoffs without doing much to stand out. His smart one-touch passing in his own end got his forwards out of the defensive zone more than once. Could have done a better job clearing the front of the net on Muzzin’s first goal. Tied for the team lead in hits with six. Continues to skate really well. Heads up play to not drill the puck into traffic but threw a bullet pass to Staal at the side of the net which led to Armia’s second. Poised.

Shea Weber – 6/10

His passing was the best it’s been so far these playoffs. Didn’t try to overdue anything. Just kept the passes short and sweet. Had one great chance in the slot that Campbell shouldered aside. Pinched relatively well and won the majority of his board battles in both the offensive and neutral zones. Skated better. Guilty of backing up too much on Muzzin’s tipped goal. Don’t know why he was tying up his own defenseman Merrill on Hyman’s opener. But despite those two mistakes played his best game of the playoffs so far.

Ben Chiarot – 7/10

Kind of surprising he was the Habs most used defenseman last night, playing more than 28 minutes. Didn’t try to do put too much on his plate. Like Weber his passing was much better which led to less time in his own zone. Was aggressive on the Leafs in both the neutral and the defensive zones. Skating was much improved as well. No egregious giveaways or defensive blunders. Spacing and gap control was a problem at times but didn’t victimize his team.

Erik Gustafsson – 6/10

Didn’t commit any of the high danger turnovers that many feared he would. His passing was crisp and simple. Played mostly next to either Weber or Edmundson and did a decent job. No shots on goal isn’t ideal for a supposed offensive defenseman. Didn’t look great on the power play but no one does. All in all he did exactly what Ducharme would have asked of him.

Jon Merrill – 5/10

Not terrible but not great either. Inexplicably fell over Weber and himself, a comedy of errors that led to Hyman’s goal. Clearly injured after an awkward tumble into the boards in the first period. Did a good job boxing players out of the front of the net. Passing was a chore as he simply chipped the puck out of his zone when he was out there. Least used Habs defenseman. Romanov in his place for Game 6 if I was Ducharme.

Forwards

Nick Suzuki – 8/10

Won a ton of board battles in both his own end and the Leafs zone. Made some decent defensive plays, most notably cutting out a saucer pass that was destined for a wide-open Nylander. Struggled in the faceoff dot again. Matched up against Matthews in the third and did okay. Chemistry with Caufield continues to develop and his game-winner on the 2-on-0 with the rookie in overtime will surely help.

Cole Caufield – 8/10

Made two great defensive plays. Picked off a dangerous pass destined for Marner in the third. Covered the point and intercepted the blueline pass that led to the game-winning odd man rush. Unselfish to pass up the shooting chance and send the one-time pass back to Suzuki. Always looks dangerous either rushing the puck through the neutral zone or skating with it in the offensive zone. His speed stands out. Terrific shot in the first almost squeaked through Campbell.

Tyler Toffoli – 6/10

Best chance of the series so far for him as he was put in alone off a bouncing pass from Suzuki. His top corner destined shot was shouldered away from Campbell. Did some important work along the boards to win pucks back for Suzuki and Caufield but didn’t have many chances himself. Deked out by Marner in the build-up to Hyman’s goal. Looked solid on the penalty kill.

Phillip Danault – 7/10

His passing with his linemates in the neutral zone was much improved. Defensively did a number on Matthews, so much so that Keefe tried to get the big centreman away from him in the third. Owned in the faceoff dot in Game 4. Returned the favour last night, winning 66 percent of his draws. Little to nothing offensively but did his job on the defensive side of the puck. Super aggressive on the penalty kill.

Brendan Gallagher – 6/10

Back to his combative self in front of the net. Didn’t necessarily lead the way but kept the pressure on the Leafs defenseman. Forechecked tirelessly. His poor positioning after getting out of the box didn’t help in the lead up to Muzzin’s seeing-eye shot. But his skating was much better and his line as a whole looked more cohesive than they have all series.

Tomas Tatar – 5/10

Easily the Habs least effective forward last night. Double clutches the puck multiple times in the offensive zone. Not playing with any level of confidence. Brings the puck from high danger areas into perimeter positions. Better rushing the puck through the neutral zone. But his playoff struggles continue and he is likely playing his way out of a contract with the club in the offseason.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi – 7/10

Physical on the forecheck. He and his linemates created some important turnovers in the Leafs zone. Wasn’t particularly good making skilled plays or setting up teammates. But just kept the puck ticking through the neutral zone and banged bodies below the goal line. Much tougher in one-on-one battles. Great play to put Sandin under pressure then fought his way to the front of the net for his goal. Still needs to develop a killer instinct though.

Paul Byron – 6/10

Would love for someone to explain why he and Kotkaniemi seem to work so well together. Showed off his speed on the forecheck, harassing Leafs defencemen into turnovers in their zone. Did well on the penalty kill. Feels like his line with Anderson and Kotkaniemi could develop some chemistry if they’re just left alone to work it out.

Josh Anderson – 6/10

Definitely looked much faster than he did in Game 4. Not as overly physical as he has been earlier in the series. Would like to see him be a bit more mindful before he drives the net so he can sense the space he has created for his teammates. Led the team with six shots on goal. Like the elements of his line with Kotkaniemi and Byron. Passing is an issue for him.

Eric Staal – 7/10

Loved the emotion he showed on Armia’s second. Great tip to the front of the net on that play as well. Suzuki credited both he and Perry post-game with getting the team focused yesterday. Like in Game 4 he and his linemates were a handful on the cycle down low. Were cleaner getting the puck off the boards into dangerous positions. Led the team in faceoff percentage with 67 percent. Stick check on Thornton led to Armia’s first.

Corey Perry – 7/10

His big hit on Sandin created the turnover that led to Armia’s first goal. Then his forecheck in the corner and positioning in front of the net created the scramble that led to Armia’s second. Still did some good work after the fact along the boards but not as noticeable after the first. His unwillingness to shoot the puck makes me think he’s dealing with some kind of injury. But still made some solid plays below the goal line that kept possession of the puck for his team in the offensive zone.

Joel Armia – 8/10

The good Joel Armia showed up last night and not a moment too soon. Not necessarily his same surgical self in terms of turning pucks over. But did very well in one-on-one battles along the boards. Not particularly physical but did good work with his linemates down low. Showed off his wicked shot on his first goal, wiring a wrister past Campbell’s ear. Then just battled in front of the net for a garbage one for his second. A performance like that makes you think he should be re-signed this offseason.

Coach

Dominique Ducharme – 7/10

Really liked the way he ensured that Gustafsson and Merrill didn’t play together, spreading them out between Edmundson and Weber. Still disagree with the decision not to put Romanov into the lineup. Should put the Russian rookie in on Saturday night but he probably won’t. The four lines up front look like they all have some semblance of chemistry for the first time in a long time. Power play was still quite bad. Might have just saved his job with the win last night.