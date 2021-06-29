Still Talkin' Habs: Canadiens set the tone, Lightning set the standard in Game 1 win

Seeing is one thing, but experiencing is something different altogether as the Montreal Canadiens got a first-hand look at the behemoth that is the Tampa Bay Lightning, losing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final 5-1.

In some strange way, didn’t the scoreline both flatter the home team and also reinforce their dominance?

The Habs had their moments, but they ended up being too few and far between against a side that played like they had been there before.

The Lightning simply denied the Canadiens from playing the best version of their game.

Tampa head coach Jon Cooper is a smart man and he used the last change beautifully to keep Phillip Danault’s shutdown line away from the high-powered line of Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat.

The tactic worked like a charm as it not only prevented Danault, Artturi Lehkonen and Brendan Gallagher from doing their best work defensively, but pushed the responsibility onto Nick Suzuki’s line.

The result was seven points combined between those three Lightning forwards and forced the Habs' top offensive line into a defensive role they did not handle particularly well.

If the Canadiens needed to be near-perfect just to get past Vegas, they’ll have to find another level and go all the way to take home the 25th Stanley Cup in franchise history.

What really stood out in Game 1 is that the Habs have never dealt with a blueline this deep and talented.

Tampa’s defencemen totally nullified one of the standout traits of this Canadiens team: their forecheck.

They were either quick enough to beat the Habs to the puck in the offensive zone or skilled enough to pass their way out of trouble without turning the puck over.

When the visitors tried to punish them physically, the Lightning took those hits and made the simple play to get out of trouble.

If there’s one aspect of the team’s game that needs to be tweaked to get the series split on the road, it’s finding a way to successfully put pressure on the big, smart and skilled boys at the back.

Perhaps that’s why the Habs tried to make multiple plays at the Lightning blueline rather than put the puck in deep and go to work along the boards.

Poor puck management going forward by the Canadiens led directly to three Tampa Bay goals going the other way in transition.

Sure, bad bounces were just as much to blame for two out of those three.

But the Habs' passing will have to be much sharper and cleaner going into Game 2.

As the Canadiens got more and more frustrated, they tried even harder to get their pound of flesh.

And pounds of flesh don’t show up on the scoreboard at the end of the game.

Setting the tone for the series is one thing. Abandoning offence to do so is another thing altogether.

The Canadiens cannot afford to get pre-occupied with settling scores or letting the Lighting know they are there.

Let the game come to you and deliver punishment when the opportunity presents itself.

Speaking of opportunity, it was a welcome sight to see Jake Evans return to the lineup for the first time since his concussion in Game 1 of the Habs series against the Jets.

But no matter how much you like him, he should be back in the press box if Joel Armia is good to go for Game 2.

Corey Perry, in particular, was able to get somewhat of a cycle going when he, Evans and Eric Staal were on the ice in the latter stages of the game.

But in a series that looks like it will be decided on head-to-head matchups, the physical dominance that Armia, Perry and Staal can manufacture down low is invaluable to the Canadiens, as it has been so far these playoffs.

There were multiple times Monday night where we thought if they can only keep possession of the puck deep in Tampa territory, it can not only give the Habs a breather defensively, but also allow some of their more dangerous forwards to capitalize on a change and keep the Lightning hemmed in.

That never happened and in the fine margins of the Cup final, the cycle game of that fourth line could be the game-changer and ace up the Canadiens sleeve that it has been up until now.

“The positive is we didn’t play our best game,” admitted assistant coach Luke Richardson postgame. “We know we can play better… by us playing better, managing the puck better, limiting those mistakes and creating a little bit more ourselves, I think we have a good way to go up and that’s going to be the positive out of it.”

That sounds like the right message to have going into Game 2.

But it’s hard to know whether the Canadiens were bad or they were made to look bad by an impressive and superior Lightning team.

We’ll likely know the answer in 48 hours.

PLAYER RATINGS

GOALTENDER

Carey Price – 8/10

The game was over in the second period were it not for him. No real chance on the Cernak tip for the opener, although we have seen him make more difficult saves than that before. Should have had Stamkos’ bad angle goal, but the game was already over at that point. Highlight reel save on the Lightning captain point-blank in the first. Threw out the right pad to make a great save on a Johnson drive in the second. Moved the puck from behind his net extremely well.

DEFENCEMEN

Shea Weber – 7/10

Will he score on one of these strangely frequent breakaways he keeps getting? If he scores there it changes the complexion of the game. Though, everything considered, he was the Habs' best defenceman last night. Led the blueline with five shots on goal. Made a terrific through-the-legs touch pass to get the puck off the boards, getting the secondary assist on Chiarot’s goal. Physical, but didn’t put himself out of position to be. Only Canadiens defenceman on the plus side.

Ben Chiarot – 5/10

The poster boy for the Canadiens game Monday night. Seven hits to be the joint leader on the blueline in that department. Needs to communicate better with Toffoli in transition defence as their moment of indecision opened up the space for Cernak on his goal. Got two extremely fortunate bounces for his goal. Then inexplicably tried batting down a wayward pass in front of Price, tapped it into the air and then tipped it past his own goalie for Tampa’s third. His team never recovered after that. Wasn’t awful, but that was an unforced error that proved to be extremely costly. Hit the post.

Jeff Petry – 6/10

His hand looks like it’s improving as he was much more willing to let a shot or two go last night. One of which crippled Killorn and knocked him out of the game. Appeared to be the most accurate passer on the Canadiens blueline. Would still like to see him join the rush more often than he does, but did pinch down well along the boards. Should have closed down Cernak better on his goal.

Joel Edmundson – 6/10

His passing was uncharacteristically wayward last night. The worst of which was his soft pass up the middle to Caufield that was picked off in the build-up to Kucherov’s first, A.K.A Chiarot’s tip into his own net. Tied for the lead in hits on the blueline with seven. Took his chance to get a solid left jab in on the always annoying Gourde when the game was gone. Solid on the penalty kill and did well killing the play down low. He has proven he can be much better though.

Jon Merrill – 5/10

Caught between a rock and a hard place on Gourde’s goal. Bad bounce had him lost between covering Gourde and pushing out to block Coleman’s shot. Passing wasn’t his forte as it never is. Played just over ten minutes, but he was too noticeable getting beaten to loose pucks. Did a job on the penalty kill. Has to do more than have just one hit on his stat line.

Erik Gustafsson – 6/10

Decent enough on the power play snapping the puck around. Would like to see him at least threaten to shoot to keep penalty killers out of shooting lanes for Caufield and Suzuki. Stepped up well at the offensive blueline at times and didn’t do anything egregious defensively. Would like to see him thrown out there more often if you’re looking to generate offence.

FORWARDS

Nick Suzuki – 5/10

Got owned all over the ice by Point. No shots on goal, dominated in the faceoff dot and a minus-three on the night. But gets the rating for how little was generated offensively when he was on the ice. Did next to nothing creatively. Lost the draw clean on Kucherov’s second. Will have to deal with going up against Hedman. The good news is he’s a quick learner so you’d expect better from him in Game 2.

Cole Caufield – 6/10

Appeared to be the team’s most dynamic player going forward. Missed high blocker off the rush in the first, screened shot on target to that spot stopped by Vasilevskiy moments later. Had another rush chance stopped going low on the short side. A cross-ice pass inside the blueline was picked off and eventually ended in Cernak’s goal. Pass just out of his reach in the neutral zone was turned over and led to Chiarot’s calamity in front. Not to blame, but has to be more precise with both his passing and shooting.

Tyler Toffoli – 5/10

One of several Canadiens offensive forwards that went missing in action Monday night. Only one shot on goal and was hardly noticeable for long stretches of the game. His lack of speed led to him being dispossessed on the backcheck more than once. Seemed as though the other Habs were trying to force-feed him on the power play. Can be so much better.

Phillip Danault – 6/10

Was taken out of the game entirely thanks to Cooper using the last change to great effect. Taken out of his shutdown role, he couldn’t impact the game like we know he can. Far and away the Habs' best faceoff man at 64 per cent. Did nothing offensively. Rushed the puck up the ice well at times, but that was about it. Tried to cycle the puck, but had little success doing so. Great stick on the penalty kill.

Brendan Gallagher – 6/10

Gave it his all as always. But felt like he was the first Habs forward who was more concerned with making a point in front of the net rather than try and manufacture offence. Bad pass and turnover at the blueline led to the rush that became Gourde’s goal. Too casual on the backcheck after that misplaced pass. Great pass to Weber to spring him for his breakaway. Went a little bit too far over the edge and it hurt his effectiveness.

Artturi Lehkonen – 6/10

Still kind of surprising to see he registered seven hits, although he does it so frequently I should just get used to it. Seemed like one of the few who was trying to forecheck as he usually does, but when you’re the only man doing it, it won’t be successful. Like his linemates, generated very little offensively. Continued to be disruptive on the penalty kill.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi – 5/10

His line had those two really good shifts back to back that led to Chiarot’s goal as he picked up a secondary assist on that. But boy did he fade in and out of the game. One minute he’s battling hard in the corner and coming up with the puck. The next, he’s falling over a bunch and getting crushed into the boards. No shots on goal again, although his wave of the power play looked better than it has in a while. Just 38 per cent on draws. Very little was created offensively.

Paul Byron – 6/10

Forechecked and back-checked with his typical energy. Made a great dangle and pass to Anderson in the slot that should have gone in, but he hit the side netting. Like too many of his teammates, had an aversion to shooting last night. Couldn’t generate enough speed with any kind of regularity in the neutral zone. Still one of the best penalty killers on the team.

Josh Anderson – 7/10

Easily stood out for the Canadiens Monday night and it wasn’t just because of his eight hits. Seemed to be the only Canadiens forward to generate any kind of speed into the Tampa zone, backing off defencemen at the blueline. Had one great rush shot on Vasilevskiy, but elected to go short side glove instead of far side blocker. Will need to get inside more as the series goes along as Tampa did a great job keeping him to the outside when he had the puck.

Eric Staal – 5/10

Missed his boy Armia to win the puck off the boards and engage physically in one-on-one battles. Had more success as the game wore on, but the puck wouldn’t find him in dangerous areas. Put in a shift physically, but wasn’t rewarded with any moments to make them pay. But really, it was like pulling teeth watching him play at times because his line couldn’t get in on the forecheck and were frequently skated around. Fifty per cent on faceoffs though.

Corey Perry – 6/10

One of the few who played the same way as he did against Vegas. Then again, he’s been playing that way for nearly two decades now. Like Staal, the forecheck looked slow and uncoordinated without Armia out there. Nearly created some chances with his craftiness around the net. But they didn’t come off. Held on to the puck well on the power play.

Jake Evans – 6/10

Least used Habs forward last night, but just glad to see him back out there. Brought some energy and speed to the fourth line, but they looked disjointed as a line because the old men couldn’t keep up. Seventy-five per cent on draws is nice, especially a right-hander with Suzuki struggling so mightily in that department. Maximum effort, but with little to no results.

COACH

Luke Richardson – 6/10

It took too long for his team to respond to Tampa Bay's early onslaught. Nothing going forward, five goals allowed the other way. Got beat by Cooper’s ability to keep the Point line away from the Danault line. That was the story of the game and he struggled to adjust. Armia back in for Game 2.