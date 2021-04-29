Still Talkin’ Habs: Disjointed Canadiens fall to Maple Leafs 4-1

It wasn’t entirely unexpected but surely still difficult to stomach for most fans as the Montreal Canadiens were second best last night, losing their first of four meetings against the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1.

The circumstances leading up to last night’s game seemed to indicate that the Habs were set for a loss to the Leafs.

The old adage in hockey is that it is always difficult to win in the first game back after a road trip. Additionally, the team was coming off a crucial victory over their bogey team (the Calgary Flames) this season that essentially secured them a playoff spot. Combine that with the fact that the Canadiens had played 15 games in 26 days and were facing a rested Leafs team and the result should not have been surprising.

On top of all that, Toronto were up by two within the first 10 minutes of the game. So, let’s just say the comeback was going to be a challenge.

Despite everything set against them, credit is due to the team. Whether it was the Leafs' style leaving bigger gaps for the Canadiens to skate into, the Habs bearing down or Toronto knowing the game wasn’t in doubt, the final 30 minutes featured more competitiveness from the club than we’ve seen of late.

They didn’t quit.

That is until Jake Allen’s attempt to move the puck ended up in the back of his net and essentially killed their belief.

Don’t worry, there was still lots to raise your blood pressure. In what continues to look like a Razzie nominated movie on a loop, the Habs defencemen struggled immensely to move the puck out of their zone with control.

Despite needing multiple goals throughout the game, the Canadiens generated a grand total of three high-danger scoring chances, including zero in the third period, as tabulated by Natural Stat Trick. The penalty-kill allowed another goal against as the unit is now ranked 25th in the league.

But as the team aimlessly wandered through the final seven minutes of the game after Allen’s brain fart, one question continued to pop up in my mind. It was a question posed by TSN’s Gord Miller on TSN 690’s Melnick in the Afternoon yesterday, and it’s a question that at the very least deserves an answer. The absence of an answer might actually explain the rabid inconsistency that has plagued this team since early February.

What is the identity of the Montreal Canadiens?

It’s pretty clear what the identity of every other team in the division is, save for the Canucks. It's probably the reason why Vancouver has been so up and down all season as well (Elias Petersson’s injury doesn’t exactly help).

The Jets are a hard forechecking, physical team that relies on terrific goaltending, star power and a top-five power play. The Oilers are a fast team with two superstars and Mike Smith’s goaltending. The Maple Leafs are two superstars, two stars, play a high cycle in the offensive zone and puck-moving defencemen. While the Senators are just pure effort. The Flames are a spirit-sapping trap team who hit to hurt.

It may seem like an odd question to ask with eight games left in the season, but who are the Habs? As of right now they look like Josh Anderson, Tyler Toffoli, two young centremen, solid goaltending and awful special teams. Their style of play is referred to by interim head coach Dominique Ducharme as a block of five moving up the ice together, but that plan comes off so infrequently that it’s hard to say that is who they are.

The Canadiens used to be a fast team. Their brand was speed. Now they are likely the slowest team in the North.

There have obviously been challenges to instilling whatever the philosophy of the team should be. A mid-season coaching change with very limited practice time hasn’t helped. Ducharme has likely had to pick and choose what concepts he believes he can get through to his players purely through video sessions.

Losing the soul of your team who is in fact the embodiment of what your team used to be is a punch in the gut.

Combine the quick regression of several veterans with the slow progression of their youngsters and the pieces of the dysfunctional puzzle continue to come together. Trying to fit multiple veterans into the lineup after the trade deadline hasn’t helped either.

These may seem like excuses after what turned out to be a futile push led to yet another loss for the Habs, but what is the difference between an excuse and a reason?

Player Ratings

Goaltender

Jake Allen – 8/10

Tremendous in the first period, stopping Matthews on a breakaway and Sandin with a seeing-eye glove save. Kept the Habs in it after they were shell-shocked by Toronto’s start, but his turnover behind his own net turned into the goal that killed off the game.

Defencemen

Shea Weber – 6/10

Looked better on the power play and led the team with four shots on goal, but his issues with distribution and foot speed continue. Likely will continue the rest of his career or until he gets a new partner. Has to play mean to be effective.

Ben Chiarot – 5/10

Led the blueline with three giveaways. Did try jumping into the rush at times but looks uncomfortable doing so. Miscommunication with Danault led to Nylander’s power play opener. Frustrating to watch him continue to be miscast in his role on the blueline. Passing accuracy was a serious problem.

Jeff Petry – 6/10

Some of the Habs best offensive chances was when he either pushed the puck into the neutral zone with pace or joined the attack in the offensive zone. Not sure why he doesn’t do it often anymore. Has a transformative effect. Made a great play to split the Leafs forecheck before making the pass that sprung Suzuki for his goal, but all of those moments were too few and far between. Looked more comfortable on the power play.

Joel Edmundson – 4/10

Yikes. Stood out in a bad way last night. Still have no idea how he was playing that 2-on-1 where he overcommitted along the wall, leaving Matthews wide open in front. Struggled to clear the front of his net. Anything longer than a five-foot pass was a chore. Not particularly physical and struggled to move players out of in front of the net. His legs were just not there whatsoever, and he ain’t exactly the fastest guy on a normal day.

Alexander Romanov – 6/10

Led the defencemen in hits with three, which is not surprising. Put in an uncomfortable situations off a pass from Allen that nearly led to a Leafs goal, but managed the game and the tempo well when it came to his passing. It was only the first game but keeps things ticking on his wave of the power play. Made some decent rushes into the offensive zone. Defending wasn’t perfect by a long stretch but did enough. Needs to shoot more.

Jon Merrill – 5/10

A very quiet game from him. Tried to do his job moving folks out of Allen’s kitchen. But like half the defense corps puck moving was an issue. Thought his defensive positioning was good…until he tipped a shot from the side past Allen. Will never understand why some defencemen feel inclined to do that.

Forwards

Nick Suzuki – 8/10

If the comeback was going to happen, it was on his shoulders. The most consistently threatening offensive player for the Habs. Stunning shot for the lone goal of the game. Looked to have his confidence back as he wasn’t afraid to try and turn on the skill. Nearly set up Caufield on the power play for what should have been his first goal in the NHL. Even played with some anger as the game wore on.

Tyler Toffoli – 7/10

Scoresheet says he had seven hits. Not sure how accurate that is but he was certainly often implicated. Skated loose pucks and players down to try and create a turnover. Nice to see he clearly has chemistry with Suzuzki. They both seemed close to scoring but he never seemed to get a point-blank chance. Didn’t score. So it goes.

Cole Caufield – 6/10

Didn’t score. So it goes. His speed is surprising in that he already looks fast at the NHL level. Double-clutched what should have been his first as a Hab on the power pay. Has a bit of a deer in the headlights look right now. Hasn’t settled in yet, which is normal.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi – 5/10

Far too anonymous offensively for what should be the Habs second most prolific centerman. Just 4 points in 15 games is nowhere near good enough for him. It’s hard to ask him to step up physically each and every game. But it’s when he’s at his best. Continues to do well on the boards.

Corey Perry – 5/10

Puck popped out to him in the slot and got a tip on goal on the power play. Other than that, not much. Needed him to be more of a nuisance last night to get to second and third pucks. It didn’t happen.

Joel Armia – 6/10

An enigma wrapped in a riddle wrapped in a fortune cookie. At times looked terrific trying to make plays off the boards. But his breakaway could have injected some real life into the game and instead he shot it right into Campbell’s glove. Overplayed both Matthews and Riley on Nylander’s opener.

Phillip Danault – 6/10

A really good night on faceoffs. But like Armia overplayed Riley at the point and then didn’t communicate with Chiarot and Weber on the Leafs first of the game on the power play. Zero generated at five-on-five.

Josh Anderson – 7/10

Finished with six hits and three shots on goal, but missed an absolute gift in the first that he somehow managed to shoot wide from 10 feet out in the slot. Could have changed the whole game. Skated well but didn’t threaten much after that. Appreciate his honesty on the team’s mentality postgame.

Artturi Lehkoenen – 6/10

Work, work, work, work. Looked at ease on Danault’s wing. But zero offence to speak of. Did go to the dirty areas though, give him that at least. Pure effort but still leaves too many gaps on the penalty kill.

Eric Staal – 4/10

Isn't up to the pace of the Canadiens and he’s running out of time. Like on Monday night did a better job of winning battles along the boards and coming up with possession, but he can’t seem to realize what to do with the puck before it’s swiftly taken away from him. No shots on goal is an issue.

Michael Frolik – 6/10

First game back in an eternity and obviously struggled. Hard to blame him for his mediocre return to play. Skated well but no chemistry with his linemates. Decent on the penalty kill. Played just a whisker over 10 minutes.

Jake Evans – 7/10

Consider this the Jake Evans fan club. He’s playing like a guy who never wants to go back into the seats. Playing with some of Gallagher’s reckless abandon. Getting into some encouraging shooting positions, but his calling card is his speed and he uses it well to get on both the forecheck and the backcheck. Needs more of his teammates to follow his lead.

Coach

Dominique Ducharme – 6/10

Like the personnel tweaks he made on the power play. Caufield, Toffoli and Suzuki were his most threatening line after he threw it together in practice this morning. But lost the special teams battle again. His team had glimpses but looked shattered for the most part. Needs to challenge players like Kotkaniemi down the stretch to elevate their level so they peak at the right time.

P.S. Hope Jonathan Drouin’s alright as he deals with his personal issues. All the best to him.