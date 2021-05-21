Still Talkin’ Habs: Ducharme’s gamble pays off in Canadiens 2-1 win over Leafs

Leafs captain John Tavares’ injury overshadowed the game and likely reshaped everything as the Montreal Canadiens snatched home ice from Toronto, for one night at least, with a 2-1 victory in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

It took all of 10 and a half minutes for every fan and pundit’s prediction for the first playoff matchup between the two teams in 42 years to go out the window, sadly due to the sickening sight of a semi-conscious Tavares failing to regain his footing after an unfortunate collision between his jaw and Habs forward Corey Perry’s knee.

In that moment, through the thoughts and prayers for the Leafs captain, one thought began to crystalize in the minds of fans clad in either blue and white or the tricolore.

Game on.

It’s strange how the dynamic of the game changed after that unfortunate incident in the first period.

All of the pressure seemed to be on Toronto in the build-up to Game 1, hoping not to awaken the ghosts of playoff failings past.

Yet, with their captain leaving the ice in such a distressing manner, it was expected that there would be a dip from the home team.

At the same time, the thought of passing up such a chance to get on the board against a shorthanded Leafs team would have been incomprehensible for the Canadiens chances.

Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme joked post-game that he was unaware of the heat he was under due to his decision to go with experience over youth to start his team’s playoff odyssey.

Not to mention, some of his club’s elder statesmen were inserted into the lineup off the back of injuries that had robbed them of the latter part of the schedule.

For his gamble to pay off, Ducharme would need to split the first two games in Toronto to justify the faith he was putting in his veterans.

Job done.

Eric Staal looked energized for the first time in a Habs shirt, picking up a primary assist and playing with a physicality that we haven’t seen enough of since being acquired by the Sabres. Shea Weber’s skating looked much improved.

Phillip Danault helped keep Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner in check. But most encouraging was the performance of the player who makes the Canadiens world go ‘round.

“That’s Carey Price for you,” said the Habs' best forward of the night Josh Anderson post-game. “He was an absolute wall tonight and he loves playing these big games… When it gets to the playoffs you’ve got to bring it to another level and step up your own game and I thought everyone did a good job of that tonight.”

Consider yours truly as one of those who thought it unlikely that the Habs netminder would be able to flip a switch and become the playoff Price of old after a month on the sidelines.

But that’s exactly what he did, capping his impressive night with a sprawling, acrobatic save on Marner to keep the score tied at 1-1.

Your best players have to be your best players to have success this time of year and Price reminded both his teammates and opponents just how big of a difference-maker he can be at the top of his game.

Yet, what seemed certain to be the highlight of the game was usurped by a terrific piece of individual skill by another veteran leader on the team, one who doesn’t necessarily get the recognition he deserves.

Paul Byron’s game-winning shorthanded goal showcased two of the best parts of his game: speed and determination.

Making up five feet on the usually swift Rasmus Sandin and then beating Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell over the glove while on his knees was a perfect representation of the kind of effort the Canadiens will need to continue to play with to pull off an upset in a series that is now wide open.

A competent power play wouldn’t hurt, but seems unlikely with the current personnel on both units.

In the days before Game 1, Ducharme was asked repeatedly in one round-about way or another whether he would be bold enough to trust his depth should his original plans either succeed or fail.

The putrid man-advantage threw away four glorious chances to take the lead, even worse killing any kind of offensive flow.

Jake Evans’ injury will likely be enough to get Jesperi Kotkaniemi into the lineup.

Will the porous power play be enough for the coach to throw Cole Caufield into the fray? Did the rarely used Brett Kulak or Jon Merrill not impress enough to keep Alexander Romanov out of the lineup?

We know where the majority of the fans stand on these issues.

There are two ways for Ducharme to look at what to do for Game 2.

He can feel reassured in his team’s showing, comforted by his decisions that led to the victory.

Or he could feel just uncomfortable enough in what he saw in certain aspects of his team’s game to slightly alter a winning lineup.

Regardless, the team’s victory and the injury to Tavares have given the Canadiens and their fans something that may have been in short supply just 24 hours ago.

Hope. Now let’s see what they can do with it.

PLAYER RATINGS

GOALTENDER

Carey Price – 9/10

He’s the key to it all. A .972 save percentage to kick off the playoffs isn’t too shabby. Massive, highlight-reel save on Marner in the third to keep the score even. But really stood out on the penalty kill, turning aside high danger chances by both Matthews and Nylander. An impressive first step forward.

DEFENCEMEN

Jeff Petry – 6/10

He was just okay. His passing wasn’t particularly good, especially in the second period where he turned the puck over repeatedly in his own end. Bad on the power play, but who wasn’t? Didn’t get victimized in his own end but didn’t jump into the rush either. A cautious performance from him.

Joel Edmundson – 7/10

The Canadiens best defenseman on the night. Made the Leafs pay a physical toll in front of Price. Had a few passing hiccups that luckily didn’t result in a goal. But played with confidence on the penalty kill and at even strength. One of the few blueliners who killed the cycle well and led the back end with five hits.

Shea Weber – 6/10

Based on what looks like a hand injury, kind of surprising to see him lead the defensemen with six shots. Made one terrific defensive play on a Hyman rush chance, poking the puck off his stick at the last second. Looked okay with Merrill but caved into his own end when paired back with Chiarot in the second. Defended the house well and cleared the front of the net while hanging onto the one-goal lead late. At his best on the penalty kill.

Ben Chiarot – 5/10

A stupid roughing penalty on Matthews. Miscommunication with Kulak led to Nylander’s equalizer as he was left all alone to put in the rebound to the right of Price. Paired together with Weber in the second and, surprise, got hemmed into their own end repeatedly. Like Weber was good at winning one-on-one battles on the penalty kill and did some solid last-ditch defending in the third. But he can play much better.

Jon Merrill – 5/10

Started brightly, even showing off a passing range that we hadn’t seen from him in the regular season. But faded further and further into the background as the game wore on. Can’t remember too many instances in the final 40 minutes where he did anything particularly good or bad. But he was out there.

Brett Kulak – 5/10

He and Chiarot couldn’t decide who to cover on Nylander’s goal to tie things up. His skating stood out, if anything because he was the only other defenseman who could really wheel when he needed to. But nothing particularly memorable and was the least used blueliner. He and Merrill did little to nail down a place in the lineup for Game 2.

FORWARDS

Nick Suzuki – 6/10

Only really looked confident with the puck on his stick during the final power play of the game. The other four man-advantages were a disaster. Didn’t make much happen at even strength and didn’t play with the same flair and creativity he does when he’s at the peak of his powers. Played with desperation defensively, particularly on the penalty kill late on. A quiet night.

Tyler Toffoli – 7/10

Had some dangerous moments off the rush, which is strange considering he’s not a particularly fast player. But somehow creates space for himself with nifty stickwork. All that was missing was the final shot that couldn’t really find a way through. Great defensive play just inside his own blueline to disrupt a pass which led to Anderson’s opener.

Joel Armia – 5/10

One of those games where he looked devoid of confidence, unsure of himself offensively. Put his backhand on the breakaway wide and didn’t dominate along the boards like he does when he’s at his best. Turnovers high up in the offensive zone led to some odd-man rushes for the Leafs. Did well on the penalty kill but left a lot to be desired.

Phillip Danault – 7/10

Late tripping penalty could have cost his team pretty badly, but they did enough to hang on. Did very little offensively, but if Matthews and Marner didn’t score at even strength, he did his job. Which they didn’t. It’s really that simple. Stood out on the penalty kill.

Brendan Gallagher – 5/10

Kind of shocking to watch everyone else who was injured play somewhere near their best while he looked way off the pace from the start. His passing, particularly on the power play, was tough to watch. Didn’t see him causing his usual disruption in front of the net. Just looked like a shell of himself. Doesn’t happen often.

Tomas Tatar – 6/10

Looked really off on the power play but to be fair who didn’t? His skating was much improved from his end-of-season cameos and got in hard on the forecheck. Held his own in one-on-one battles as well. No shots on goal aren’t ideal. He can be better but wasn’t exactly bad, if that makes sense.

Eric Staal – 7/10

Nice to see Ducharme’s decision to stick with him pay off. Great instinctive pass to put in Anderson for his goal. Made an even better pass to spring Anderson, but he ran out of room trying to tuck it past Campbell. Had an extra step that had been missing since his arrival in Montreal. Made himself a nuisance in front of the net as well. Finished his checks hard. Played with a level of intensity that should be a blueprint for him the rest of the way.

Josh Anderson – 8/10

The team’s best player by quite a margin. Set the tone for the game with a run at Simmonds early. Terrific rush and shot for his goal. Ran out of racetrack on another great chance that was stopped by Campbell’s left pad. Was terrific on the backcheck as well. Led the forwards with four shots on goal and led the way for his teammates with his play. He’s the team’s X-factor.

Corey Perry – 5/10

Looked completely out of it after his accidental knee took out Tavares. Forced to fight Foligno for some reason. Had some attempted jam moves in tight but never looked threatening offensively. Understandable given what happened in the first period.

Jake Evans – 6/10

Struggled to get through the bodies and in on the forecheck in the first. 80 per cent on draws is pretty fantastic. Did some solid grinding work down low. Good on the penalty kill. Injured and didn’t play in the third period.

Artturi Lehkonen – 7/10

His intensity is made for the playoffs. Played with desperation all over the ice, particularly on the penalty kill. He and Byron were tied for the team lead with seven hits each. Won his battles along the boards. Kept up that intensity. Forechecking machine.

Paul Byron – 8/10

Had one particularly terrific backcheck to disrupt a Marner chance on a 2-on-1. Kept up the pressure everywhere. His game-winner was such a fantastic goal. Turned on the jets to make up the ground on Sandin and then roofed the puck from his knees. Just terrific. Seven bloody hits as well. Played on playoff mode.

COACH

Dominique Ducharme – 7/10

His main lineup decision, to play Staal over Kotkaniemi, was justified as the veteran center played one of his best games as a Hab. His team struggled to cope with the Leafs in the second but did enough to hang on. But all in all, a solid road performance and his team played with enough desperation to get the win. Power play was a nightmare and could be a reason to tinker with the roster.