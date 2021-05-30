Still Talkin’ Habs: Habs push Leafs to the brink in 3-2 OT win in front of fans

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scoring playoff goals, fans in the stands at the Bell Centre and the Leafs blowing a comfortable series lead.

Things might just be getting back to normal.

For the second game in a row, it was a young centreman playing the hero for the Montreal Canadiens in overtime as the tricolore took control of the series for the first time with a 3-2 OT win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in front of 2,500 boisterous supporters.

“It’s pretty unbelievable. I actually started to think that’s my first ever OT goal,” giggled the young Finn post-game. “So ya, it’s pretty remarkable. You know it’s a great feeling, especially when the fans are in the stands. It just gives you goosebumps. Just an unbelievable feeling. Hard to describe.”

Actually, that’s a pretty damn good description Jesperi.

For anyone who watched the game, listened to it on the radio or were one of the lucky few who could afford to be in the barn last night, there was likely a moment where you were moved by the emotion of what we were all witnessing. Whether it was the chorus of voices belting out the national anthem, the heckling of Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell or the eruption of elation after a Habs goal, it didn’t matter. Whatever floats your boat. It was a cathartic moment for sports fans around the country and another glimmer of hope bursting through the storm clouds of the last 14 months.

Fans watch the warm-up before Game 6 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens in NHL playoff hockey action Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Montreal. Quebec's easing of COVID-19 restrictions will allow 2,500 fans to attend the game for the first time in fourteen months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Want another solid description? How about that rope-a-dope of an overtime the Canadiens somehow pulled off?

The Habs defencemen that saw the ice were stuck somewhere between wounded and zombified, playing superhuman minutes but as the mere mortals they are.

Carey Price was sensational again as the puck found it’s way into his zone and directed towards his net without a hint of reprieve. Watching the waves of Leafs attacks crash upon the rocks that were Price’s pads felt temporary. It brought to mind the ominous words of the titan Thanos in the movie Avengers: Endgame.

“I am inevitable.”

Little did we know that Iron Man would save the day dressed as Indiana Jones.

“I think without him we wouldn’t be here now,” said Kotkaniemi about his goaltender post-game, grinning beneath the brim of a brown fedora. “I think he saved my ass more than once today so I’m really thankful for him. I think everyone can see he’s carrying our team, he’s making those big saves every single time. It’s a really big impact (on) the game.”

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save on Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88) during first period NHL playoff hockey action Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Marvel movie references aside, on a macro level the past two games have felt like a turning point for the organization as a whole.

Kotkaniemi’s now seven goals in 15 playoff games essentially assures he won’t be a healthy scratch ever again. Ditto for Cole Caufield who has been the Habs most consistently dangerous forward. Jake Evans was introduced back into the lineup in favour of veteran Tomas Tatar and played a combative defensive role against Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

And based on interim head coach Dominique Ducharme’s lack of trust in both Erik Gustafsson and Brett Kulak on the blueline last night, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Alexander Romanov make his playoff debut with everything on the line on Monday night. Add on top of that the fact that three out of the four officially played their first playoff game in front of the Habs faithful (!!!) and it’s clear that not only is the youth movement here but it’s in the process of taking over.

The Canadiens surely won’t admit this but let’s be honest: They’ve already accomplished their goal these playoffs for the majority of their fans.

The team stuck somewhere between being young and old have given their fans not only memorable moments but the belief over these last two games that they are in fact on the right track.

Have the criticisms of the coaching staff and the general manager been and continue to be valid? Absolutely. But to be fair to them the club’s talent up front has shone through of late. Now that the power play has finally got on the board and the defence continues to bend and not break, the Habs have the chance to shock the hockey world in Game 7.

Mostly because it’s exactly where the Maple Leafs don’t want to be.

The heart palpitations on the shores of Lake Ontario will be real and dangerous in the build-up to Monday night, and not only for the Buds faithful.

Matthews. Marner. Morgan Reilly. William Nylander. The core of this team has lived through the collapses in deciding games against the Bruins twice and the Blue Jackets last year. To win this series, it will take conquering more than 15 years of mental hurdles over the next 48 hours.

Do they have the talent to do it? Certainly. But do they have the same desire the Canadiens have shown the past two games? That remains to be seen.

After all, it’s Game 7. Anything can happen.

Player Ratings

Goaltender

Carey Price – 9/10

Hopefully this series will finally be enough to convince people that whatever happens in the regular season, you can count on him in the playoffs. Huge pad save on Foligno in the first and played savior in overtime. He has easily been the team’s MVP against the Leafs.

Defencemen

Shea Weber – 7/10

His effort was Herculean considering he couldn’t move in OT. Played more than 37 minutes of hockey last night. His passing continued to improve as his pairing didn’t spend much time in their own zone for the second straight game. Decisive killing plays on the penalty kill. Had the least amount of giveaways of any blueliner who played more than seven minutes. Showed some genuine emotion talking about the fans post-game. He slept soundly last night.

Ben Chiarot – 7/10

Played his best game of the series so far and not a second too late. Led the team with seven hits and like his partner his passing was on point in regulation, highlighted by his perfect seam pass to send Suzuki through on a breakaway. Also led the team with five blocks. Rating would be higher but made a really poor back pass at the blueline that led to Brodie’s equalizer. But all things considered should be full of confidence right now.

Jeff Petry – 7/10

Picked up a secondary assist on Toffoli’s power play goal. The forearm shiver he throws was in full effect last night. The third defenseman to play more than 30 minutes. Looked livelier than the other two in overtime. Didn’t exactly jump into the rush or do anything of note offensively. Bad luck on both Leafs goals as the puck found it’s way into the net off some unfortunate deflections off of him.

Joel Edmundson – 7/10

Shone through on the penalty kill. Did well stepping up at the blueline and was always willing to be physical with Leafs forwards. Kept Price’s view relatively clear. Soft pass along the boards was the turnover that led to Spezza’s goal. But all things considered he continued to be the most consistent Habs defenseman this series.

Erik Gustafsson – 4/10

Did he even play? Seriously? Only 6:39 of ice time.

Brett Kulak – 4/10

Did he even play? Seriously? Only 6:13 of ice time.

Forwards

Phillip Danault – 7/10

Kept Matthews and Marner off the scoresheet which again was good enough. Nearly had the game’s opening goal within the first minute of the game but somehow conspired to stop his own shot at goal. Super aggressive on the penalty kill. Did a much better job controlling the puck down low in the offensive zone. Led the forwards with three blocked shots.

Jake Evans – 7/10

Considering it was his first game back from injury he was really impressive. Didn’t take any nonsense from anyone on the Leafs and was more than willing to throw his body around. Tied for the forward lead in hits with five. Played more than 23 minutes which is a testament to the coach’s faith in him. Keeps carving out an important role on the penalty kill. Wouldn’t look too bad alongside Danault and Gallagher on the third line next season. Maximum effort.

Brendan Gallagher – 6/10

The other forward who had five hits last night. More than willing to start a scuffle in front of the Leafs' net. Missed a great chance in the first period. After that the offence kind of dried up for him. Had a couple odd-man rushes after some good work in the neutral zone but they didn’t amount to anything. No shots on goal is kind of surprising. But he was noticeable.

Nick Suzuki – 7/10

Great pass on the 5-on-3 for Toffoli’s squeaker through Campbell. Wasn’t consistently dangerous but had some moments where he flashed his skill, particularly his toe-drag in overtime that nearly got to Toffoli. Keeps playing with some underrated physicality and doesn’t mind getting into the kitchen of the Leafs most skilled players. Really solid in all three zones.

Cole Caufield – 7/10

Like Suzuki only had a couple flashes. But boy did they flash bright. Ridiculous shot from a bad angle rang off the post near Campbell’s ear. Still hasn’t found his shot consistently on the power play but his somewhat scuffed one-timer on the power play caused all the chaos in front of Campbell for Perry’s opener. Suzuki seems to already know how to find him on the ice. His agility continues to stand out. He seems unhittable even at his diminutive size.

Tyler Toffoli – 7/10

Not sure why Sheldon Keefe thought he interfered with Campbell but he didn’t. Great pass to Caufield just before that to kick off the chaos. Should have scored on a 3-on-1 but his shot was easily pushed aside by Campbell. Skated probably better than he has all series. His luck finally turned as his ugly near-post shot somehow squeaked through the Leafs goaltender. Led the team with five shots on goal.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi – 8/10

His goal last game elevated his confidence. Looked the most at ease these playoffs. Skated incredibly well last night and solid on his skates too. Let a couple sneaky wrist shots go that surprised Campbell. Won the majority of his physical battles in front of his own net. Made some bad decisions with the puck on the power play. Just got off the bench and into the slot and Byron found him. Most importantly got his shot off and on target for his overtime game-winner. Only centreman to be over 50 percent on draws as well.

Josh Anderson – 5/10

Skated well, was noticeable out there. But did next to nothing offensively. Only one shot on goal and two hits. Left the game with an injury and gave it the old college try. But while it didn’t hamper him if you watched him move up and down the ice it clearly had some kind of effect on the way he plays the game.

Paul Byron – 6/10

Like everyone else on the penalty kill he was very good. He seems to have an inherent chemistry with Kotkaniemi only it’s usually the centreman who’s the one setting him up. Puck fell to him off the stick of Dermott and he made a great pass to put Kotkaniemi in the position to score his game-winner. Forechecked hard as always.

Eric Staal – 6/10

Missed the opportunity of the game as he somehow put a glorious 2-on-1 chance wide of an open net. 50 per cent on faceoffs. He and his linemates weren’t nearly as dominant on the boards as they were in Game 5 but still did some decent work controlling the puck in the Leafs zone. Solid enough.

Joel Armia – 6/10

Was probably the team’s best penalty killer last night. Led the forwards in takeaways. Played hard and wasn’t invisible which means he was engaged in the game. Even dropped the nice guy routine once or twice in front of the Leafs net. These past two games might be the evidence that he’s deserving of a contract from Bergevin and co. this summer.

Corey Perry – 7/10

How many goals has he scored like the one he did last night? Right in the thick of it in front of the net and just found the puck in a sea of humanity. Made some creative plays around the net, most notably to set up Kotkaniemi in the slot for a great chance. Not sure if he’ll be good to go for Game 7 after taking a shot off the hand. Struggled to impact the game after that.

Coach

Dominique Ducharme – 6/10

Played a real dangerous game with his defencemen yesterday. Miraculously it didn’t cost them in overtime thanks to the heroics of Price. The guys on the blueline were dead on their feet and the puck couldn’t get out of their zone. Has to bring Romanov in for Game 7 if anything just to take the heat off the vets. His other decision, to play Evans instead of Tatar, worked beautifully as it gave the line an added jolt of speed and physicality. These last two games have likely ensured that he’ll be back next season.

Montreal Canadiens players salute the fans after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime NHL playoff hockey action Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz