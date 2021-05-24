Still Talkin’ Habs: Leafs, refs even series up in 5-1 win over the Habs

The Toronto Maple Leafs, aided by a poor night from the officials, dominated the second period and snuffed out the Montreal Canadiens in the third to even up their series at 1-1 with a 5-1 win last night.

The Habs should deservedly feel aggrieved about the officiating that tilted the ice against them in the second period and essentially swung the momentum of the game in the Leafs' favour. After all, they received six penalties against while the Toronto only took one. Based on the Canadiens failings on the power play, it’s probably a blessing in disguise they didn’t receive more.

No, there isn’t a bias towards Toronto or a clandestine conspiracy cooked up between some combination of Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas, the ever-popular Ontario premier Doug Ford and media executives who would love nothing more than a Toronto series victory for the first time since 2004. At least there isn’t any hard evidence just yet, but there is no doubt that like the Canadiens offence on the night, the referees were out to lunch on several calls that changed the complexion of the game after another solid start by the visitors.

While Brad Marchand gets away with everything under the sun in the Bruins series against the Capitals (not to mention his entire career), Brendan Gallagher continues to be persona non grata with the men in stripes. His high sticking penalty on T.J Brodie could have easily been off-setting minors after a battle in front. But okay, let’s call that water under the bridge.

If Artturi Lehkonen slashes Wayne Simmonds and there is no video evidence, did it really happen?

According to the zebras, absolutely. Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme later showed his inexperience challenging Rasmus Sandin’s 3-1 power play goal that would have required a fundamental change of the sport to have been successful. The optics didn’t look particularly good either when his general manager Marc Bergevin was caught on camera appearing to seemingly make the call to challenge the play. Put another two minutes on the board and a bow on a second period in which the Habs spent just under eight minutes shorthanded. But sandwiched in between that delay of game penalty were two calls that are difficult to comprehend.

It is the most subjective call in all of hockey: What is a crosscheck?

It occurs on every shift, in every one-on-one battle. Shea Weber has made a career abusing opponents in front of the net with them. Yet the referees last night decided that it wasn’t allowed, putting Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Weber in the box for two power play goals against for the infraction.

Everyone knows the standard of officiating is expected to change in the playoffs. It is a fact. Rightly or wrongly is an entirely different debate. But there still has to be consistency in whatever the bar is from game to game and if you’ve watched any of the other hockey going on this time of year, you’ll know that both calls were borderline at best. Ducharme tried to be as diplomatic as possible in French post-game,

“I really liked our first. I thought we played a very solid period. The momentum changed in the second period and it wasn’t us who changed it. And it wasn’t the Leafs either.”

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) scores past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during second period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, May 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Compounding the team’s frustration on the night was the fact that those calls may have just awoken a sleeping giant. Easily the most baffling element of the ultra-skilled Leafs game was their anemic power play that got a shot of confidence last night. Without John Tavares at even strength for what’s expected to be the rest of the series, the man advantage could be the difference maker for Toronto in a series that doesn’t have them as the same overwhelming favorites anymore.

While the Habs should be at least satisfied to pick up a split decision on the road to kick things off, there were plenty of warning signs offensively that should give the group cause for concern.

The sole incarnation of their power play looked hopeless. While the most skilled forwards on the team fell out of rhythm during the parade to the penalty box in the second, the Habs didn’t generate a single high-danger scoring chance in the third period per Natural Stat Trick.

Despite having their goaltender pulled for an extra attacker the final six minutes of the game. With the offence sputtering and the last change on Monday night, it would be akin to criminal negligence for Ducharme to not play Cole Caufield in place of one of Joel Armia or Tomas Tatar. Not only for his own offensive prowess but as a potential multi-faceted spark for both the man advantage and Nick Suzuki, who has looked like a shell of himself through the first two games of the series.

The only real positives on the night were a goal for an engaged Kotkaniemi and another decent showing from playoff Carey Price despite allowing four goals against.

Most expected a response from the Leafs last night after they struggled to find their best form after the loss of their captain in Game 1.

They certainly delivered that and more, albeit with some help from the officials. The Canadiens will need to do the same in just under 48 hours to gain firm footing in a series that is now a best-of-five. There is still everything to play for.

The Habs must now go out and take it.

Player Ratings

Goaltender

Carey Price – 7/10

Not at fault for any of the four goals against him. Bad bounce off the linesman set up the first. Not much that he could do on goals two, three and four. For the second game in a row he produced a fantastic save, this time on Spezza with his left pad in tight. Did a more than adequate job on the penalty kill. Needed some run support.

Defencemen

Jeff Petry – 5/10

His decisions with the puck were nowhere near good enough last night. One of those games where he seemed to be overthinking what he was doing with the puck on his stick. His passing was inaccurate and he rarely if ever jumped into the rush, even when the team was down by two early in the third. Feels like he has the handbrake on to start the series. He’s too important to have that happen.

Joel Edmndson – 7/10

For the second straight game, the team’s best defenceman. Kept things very simple in the first, making short quick passes to get out of the defensive zone with speed and control. Sadly, one of the more active defencemen supporting the attack. No offence but it’s just not his game. Did a solid job clearing the front of the net on the penalty kill. Wouldn’t be intimidated by the Leafs either. He has started the playoffs looking very assured.

Shea Weber – 6/10

A pretty meh game from the captain. One blast from the point snuck through traffic and nearly snuck by Campbell but the Leafs goalie fought it off. Did a decent job on the penalty kill but just ran out of gas. His passing was simplified and more accurate than we’ve seen of late. Not great but not bad either.

Ben Chiarot – 5/10

Like the fact that he was really the only blueliner who tried to push down low offensively when down in the third. But he led the team with five giveaways and was a minus two on the night. He and Kulak were a chore together in the first, especially in their own zone. Looked a little better reunited with Weber the rest of the game. He can be much better.

Brett Kulak – 4/10

Really a no show from him. Looked tentative with the puck in his stick in the first. Didn’t do much offensively or defensively and made some strange decisions with the puck like take a slap shot from the wall with a guy draped all over you. Least used defenseman. Would sit either he or Merrill for Romanov in Game 3.

Jon Merrill – 5/10

Started brightly again as his decision making with the puck looked better. But kind of just faded into the background of the game the more it wore on. Caught pinching at the blueline on Matthews goal as he couldn’t get the puck deep. The goal wasn’t ultimately his fault but the build-up was. Still his skating looked much better than at the end of the regular season.

Forwards

Nick Suzuki – 5/10

Nowhere near good enough from the young centreman. He’s still very young so it may seem unfair but as he goes so goes the Habs offense. Looked a few steps off the pace repeatedly last night. No shots on goal, three hits and the team’s worst faceoff man.

Tyler Toffoli – 5/10

Picked up a secondary assist on Kotkaniemi’s opener. Had one or two half chances off the rush but they came to nothing. Looked like one of the players who really had the wind taken out of their sails sitting on the bench in the second.

Joel Armia – 4/10

One of those guys that you can tell either has it or he doesn’t within his first couple of shifts. His compete level is nowhere near good enough for a man of his stature. Did pick up an assist on Kotkaniemi’s goal but was a rare glimpse of light on a dark night for him. Calling Caufield?

Phillip Danault – 5/10

His effort level on Matthews’ goal was completely unacceptable. Just gave up on the back check and stopped skating at his own blueline. Way too deep on Sandin’s penalty kill goal. Has to be further out in front and challenging eh defencemen at the blueline, not give them a five-foot cushion. Killed in the dot.

Tomas Tatar – 4/10

He’s not willing to pay the price right now. Looks like he’s hearing the footsteps and bailing on the play before getting hit. Generated next to no offence and then when he did receive the puck on an odd man break he fired a point blank shot high and wide. Needs to improve in a big way. Calling Caufield?

Brendan Gallagher – 6/10

Really encouraged by his start to the game. He was engaged, always on the puck. Played a much more direct style of play. But like Tatar had a glorious odd man chance and shot it over the net. Played a handful of minutes in the second. Had the right amount of desperation in the third.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi – 7/10

Statistically, one of the team’s best players on the night. Also the Habs best faceoff man. Shouldn’t hurt his chances for being trusted by the coach. Moved his feet well and drove into the front of the net to get his goal. Must be such a confidence boost for him. Could be more physical but a step in the right direction.

Artturi Lehkonen – 6/10

Didn’t take a shift off again. Couple decent plays on the penalty kill. Not nearly as relentless or as much of a standout as in Game 1. But he was okay and played his game with the required intensity.

Paul Byron – 6/10

Led the forwards with five hits on the night. No highlight reel goals to speak of. Had a hard time getting through the Leafs neutral zone the further the game went on. Solid on the penalty kill.

Eric Staal – 4/10

Knocked the puck down out of mid-air to Anderson for a chance to get a goal back in the third. That was seemingly the height of the contribution last night. Wasn’t a factor in the game whatsoever. Not much of anything positive or negative to say. He was just out there.

Josh Anderson – 6/10

The momentum-killing second period stopped him in his tracks after a lively first. Remained noticeable in the third. Needs to have a role on the power play because he just looks lost out there, or maybe it’s his entire unit. Has to be more physical for a longer period of time in Game 3.

Corey Perry – 5/10

Went to the net but the shots directed there were either inaccurate or he couldn’t get the timing right to tip or jam one in in close. His net-front presence is too important for him to come out of the lineup, no matter how poorly he’s playing. But does need to bring a bit more nastiness to his game as the series drags on.

Coach

Dominique Ducharme – 6/10

His team continues to look like a group that struggles to score goals. Which is exactly what they are. Defencemen were too static and didn’t join in on the rush nearly enough. Rightly upset with the standard of officiating in the second period. Power play was brutal again. Penalty kill surrendered two goals. His line juggling in the third did little to inspire confidence. Time to make some bold decisions going into Game 3 on home ice on Monday. Calling Caufield?