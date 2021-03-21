Still Talkin’ Habs: Veterans ooze character in 5-4 shootout win

Not all games are created equal.

Over the course of a regular season, there are only a few that stick in the memory of fans and players alike.

The Montreal Canadiens 5-4 shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks last night might just be one of those games that many look back on as a turning point in their season.

pic.twitter.com/IWBJKGBbi3

No, it’s not that the Habs finally got a win in their blue reverse retro jerseys that so many detest. It’s not even that they secured a win after regulation for the first time this year.

The game may turn out to be crucial in the context of their season because the Canadiens persevered through several setbacks and showcased a winning mentality that could prove to be decisive as the standings continue to tighten in the North division.

In the first period, the Habs were far and away the better side, as Vancouver was only able to muster two shots on target.

Nick Suzuki had deservedly given the Canadiens a 1-0 lead, and within seconds of the start of the second period, Suzuki’s blunder behind Carey Price was quickly centred to Canucks forward Jake Virtanen to even things up. Before the halfway point of the period, Brock Boeser’s blast on the powerplay provided Vancouver an undeserved 2-1 lead.

The Habs had seemingly allowed the Canucks to hang around and gain a foothold in the game.

Rather than wallow in the unfairness of the situation, the Habs simply continued to play their game.

Undeterred and unbowed, the Canadiens were led by the workman-like attitude of the line of Phillip Danault, Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher.

Their persistence paid off handsomely with goals by Tatar and Joel Edmundson restoring their lead before the second intermission.

It appeared as though the Habs were set to move past the fortunate Canucks and earn a well-deserved victory on the second night of a back-to-back.

However, another curveball was set to be thrown at Dominique Ducharme’s side.

Once again Vancouver was opportunistic and responded within the first minute of the third period, as goals by Bo Horvat and Tyler Motte could have left the Canadiens reeling.

Yet after being briefly shell-shocked, the Habs responded and again it was the Danault line that brought the team back on level terms. Gallagher’s seeing-eye wrister off a Danault faceoff win brought the Canadiens back on level terms at 4-4.

The consistency of his effort may have gone underappreciated at times this season, especially with the way that Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli have hit the ground running early in their Habs careers.

But last night was a reminder of just how much of an impact Brendan Gallagher can have on this team.

As he has done so many times before, he dragged his guys into the fight. He is the heart and soul of the Canadiens. It was his relentless mentality that permeated throughout the lineup and kept the team engaged against the Canucks when they could have found several reasons to simply switch off.

“He’s a little pitbull,” acknowledged his linemate Tatar after the game. “He’s very strong around the net. He might be one of the best at the job that he is doing. He reminds me of Tomas Holmstrom a lot. He’s very strong around the net. You don’t see many players doing the job that he does and he does it so well. It’s his area.”

Gallagher provided the competitive example for his teammates, but it was goaltender Carey Price that proved to be the difference between one and two points for the Habs.

Left largely untroubled for long stretches of the game, Price saw four goals go past him that he could not have done much to prevent, but his timely save on Boeser in the waning moments of overtime prevented another OT loss.

For an encore, he made two stunning saves in quick succession in the shootout on Adam Gaudette and Jimmy Vesey. His sub .800 save percentage on the night was not an appropriate reflection of his contribution to the victory.

One of the biggest questions for the Canadiens this season was whether the team could find the right rhythm while walking the line between youth and experience. Could the team rely on three young centremen as well as a rookie defenceman to be important contributors on a team with playoff expectations?

Last night the Habs veterans stepped up for the youngsters, shouldered the load and did enough to earn the team a huge win and put an end to Vancouver’s five game-winning streak.

Despite multiple setbacks in the game, the Canadiens did not find any excuses to allow their effort level to slip against the Canucks.

If the Habs can bottle the mentality they displayed against Vancouver last night then they will surely be playoff-bound come May.

Player Ratings

Goaltender

Carey Price – 8/10

Of the four that went past him, perhaps Boeser’s powerplay marker was the one he should have had. But he proved his worth in overtime with an athletic, sprawling save on Boeser late, and again in the shootout with highlight-reel stops on Gaudette and Vesey.

Like the tactic of using him as an extra defenceman in overtime to maintain position.

Stats didn’t tell the true story last night.

Defencemen

Shea Weber – 6/10

Two secondary assists on the night.

Ripped a fair few shots at the goal (five in total), especially on the powerplay early on, but his passing again left a lot to be desired.

Struggled to even complete simple ones under 10 feet at times.

Defensively better, especially on the penalty kill. But it seems like his pairing with Edmundson is nearing the end.

Joel Edmundson – 7/10

Would like to know if Tatar is still arguing with him over whether it was his goal. It was of course. A seeing-eye shot found its way through a Gallagher screen.

Better distribution than his partner, save for one brain cramp in the defensive zone in the third, but still solid enough.

Jeff Petry – 7/10

Six shots on goal and led the team in ice time by a considerable margin due to his usage in overtime. Passing was solid but didn’t get forward as much as he has lately, focusing more on the defensive side of the game.

Not sure whether it was he or Byron who was supposed to cut down the space on Boeser on his powerplay goal but regardless communication was off. A rare night with a goose egg in the points department.

Brett Kulak – 7/10

Back to his roving best last night.

Constantly willing to get deep into the offensive territory to support the attack. Nearly beat Holtby with a clever tip in the slot. Did a solid enough job defensively but did take the holding penalty that led to Boeser’s go-ahead goal at the time.

His skating prowess is severely underestimated.

Alexander Romanov – 6/10

He and Mete had a much better understanding last night as they seemed to make the right reads off one another, which was absent the last time they played together. Another couple of solid hits as well. Nearly got his second goal of the season when the puck found him in the slot but deflected wide.

Victor Mete – 7/10

Can’t help but feel good for him after his best performance of the season. Looked confident when moving a top speed and his passing was markedly better from the last time he was in the lineup. He and Romanov appeared more at ease together. Would have been brilliant if he had converted on his breakaway. His foray into the offensive zone made Tatar’s goal possible. Earned himself another start next game.

If he can step up his game with Chiarot out it could save Bergevin a bargain going into the deadline.

Forwards

Nick Suzuki – 7/10

Uneven performance from him.

The good? Terrific shot to open the scoring from the same spot he scored last game. Needs to keep using his shot more regularly. Better night in the faceoff dot and moved his feet constantly.

The bad? His turnover behind the net resulted directly in Virtanen’s equalizer, and he didn’t cover Horvat after losing the draw on his goal.

Still, more good than bad on the night.

Josh Anderson – 6/10

A physical game for him without generating a whole lot offensively. Did good work along the boards and the forecheck.Had one clear-cut chance in the slot that he out right into Holtby’s belly. His ongoing battle with Hoglander continued until he finally got the better of him with a punishing hit into the boards.

Jonathan Drouin – 8/10

He was terrific, the most dangerous forward not on the Danault line. Caused turnovers all over the ice. Was more than willing to drive play offensively as well as continue shooting.

Primary assist on Suzuki’s goal.

Would have had the highlight of the week after a spectacular individual effort in overtime that Holtby stopped with his glove. One-touch passing wizard. Wouldn’t mind playing soccer with him.

Phillip Danault – 8/10

Led the forwards in shots on goal with six, which doesn’t happen often. Primary assists on both Tatar and Gallagher’s goals. Even played an important role on the powerplay for Suzuki’s opening goal, disrupting Holtby in front of the net. His line was the catalyst for both comebacks on the night.

Confidence is quite high for him at the moment.

Brendan Gallagher – 9/10

The real reason why the Canadiens even got to overtime in the first place. Seeing-eye shot levelled things up for good in the third, but it was his battle in front of the net on Tatar’s goal that both earned a delayed penalty and created space for the goal scorer.

His desperation kept possession that eventually led to Edmundson’s goal. Refused to be denied. What a player.

Tomas Tatar – 8/10

Not as obviously implicated as Gallagher physically but was the trigger man on the line. Seeing-eye shot for his goal and was convinced he had his second on Edmundson’s, which was pretty funny at least. Kept things ticking in the offensive zone and with his linemates kept a steady cycle going. But showed his class in the shootout with a ridiculous move that bamboozled Holtby.

Proved to be the decisive winner.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi – 6/10

Rather ordinary showing from him.

His best chance was a puck bouncing off the boards and into his path right in the slot, which he fired into Holtby’s belly. Tried to make some nice plays to set up Armia and Lehkonen but they either just missed or were foiled at the last second. Just didn’t do enough to impact the game in regulation. Looked confused as to what to do when he got out there in overtime. His line was great on the cycle however.

Joel Armia – 6/10

Led the forwards in hits with six, including one bone-jarring one on Sutter in the first. Did a job on the penalty kill but at even strength, he struggled to carve out any clear-cut chances. Along with Lehkonen and Kotkaniemi had a lot of zone time but couldn’t seem to convert their cycling into many good opportunities.

Artturi Lehkonen – 7/10

Played like he’d been shot out of a cannon.

Based on his performance he does not want to be in the press box again. Drove the play on his line and turned pucks over repeatedly in the offensive zone. His line cycled the puck very well down low. Earned another game with his effort.

Jake Evans – 5/10

Had one tip in close on Holtby off a Petry shot that was saved. Another night where he played less than 10 minutes. He has to raise his physicality and cycling prowess with Ryan Poehling beginning to knock on the door in Laval.

Paul Byron – 5/10

Had one brilliant shift on the penalty kill where he nearly turned the puck over three times. Then it ended up in the back of his net courtesy of Boeser when he didn’t put enough pressure on the Canucks forward. Got some ice time in overtime but didn’t do much with it.

Just didn’t make enough happen at even strength.

Corey Perry – 6/10

Quiet night at the office for the old man. Had one rush chance that just bounced wide. Almost had a tip chance right in front that Holtby got a glove on before it became truly dangerous. His real contribution was his goal in the shootout, a silky backhand he tucked past an outstretched Holtby.

Coach

Dominique Ducharme – 8/10

Brought Lehkonen and Mete in from out of the lineup. Both played their best games in a long time, the latter his best game of the season.

His lines seemed curious at the start but in the end, they all played a specific role that ended up contributing to the win. Still seemed to struggle at times in overtime but his team maintained possession for long stretches, which is what he said he wanted. Won the special teams battle as well.