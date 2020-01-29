STM drafting passenger bill of rights that could see Montrealers compensated for poor service

Under a passenger bill of rights, transit users could be compensated if a bus doesn't show up.

The city adopted a bipartisan motion on Tuesday, and the STM will draft a proposal for the document as part of its 2025 strategic plan.

Mayor Valerie Plante said she thinks the idea is a good one.

"I think it's a way to make sure the STM is accountable," she said.

The Laval Transit System has a quality commitment charter. It doesn't apply when there's extreme weather, but advocates still believe it has led to better service.

Laval's transit authority has received 38,000 complaints in the past two and a half years and has paid out $18,000 in compensation, according to Francois Pepin, president of advocacy group Trajectoire Quebec.

The STM can't be responsible for every delay, he said.

"But let's say there's a problem of a bus missing or something like that, that's where the STM should be responsible," he continued.