STM, Exo and public transit agencies hand out free masks to commuters

Public transit users will be able to pick up one of the many free masks being handed out Monday as the Greater Montreal area sees some of its closed businesses open their doors.

The Société de transport de Montréal said that it will be handing out 300,000 reusable face coverings at metro stations and bus terminals during the first wave of distribution. Additional phases are planned over the summer based on supply and how the pandemic develops.

The masks will first be distributed in hotspots and more crowded areas (full list of first phase locations below). STM employees will give them out by hand, wearing visors, masks and gloves, following public health guidelines.

Quebec’s public health institute strongly recommends that face coverings be worn on public transit.

Exo and the Laval and Longueuil public transit agencies will also be distributing masks to customers.

During the first week, the STM will hand out masks during the peak morning period at the metro stations and terminuses serving hotspots (Honoré-Beaugrand, Henri-Bourassa, St-Michel, Pie-IX, Radisson, Sauvé, Joliette, Crémazie, Laurier, Viau, Cadillac, Langelier, Jarry, De l’Église) and the busiest stations (Côte-Vertu, Angrignon, Vendôme, Bonaventure, Plamondon, Berri-UQAM, Snowdon, Lionel-Groulx, Jolicoeur, Jean-Talon, Guy-Concordia, Fabre, Frontenac, Beaubien, Sherbrooke, Champs-de-Mars, Rosemont, Papineau, Mont-Royal, Villa-Maria, Côte-Ste-Catherine, Verdun, Du Collège, Parc, Monk).

Exo will be handing out masks at the following locations: Terminus Centre-Ville, Terminus Mansfield, Terminus Terrebonne, Terminus Sainte-Julie, Terminus Angrignon, Terminus La Prairie, Terminus Georges-Gagné, Terminus Châteauguay, Terminus Vaudreuil, Terminus Chambly, Terminus Candiac, Gare/Terminus McMasterville, Terminus Sainte-Thérèse, Terminus Saint-Eustache, Terminus Repentigny et les gares Lucien-L'Allier, Vendôme, De la Concorde, Sauvé, centrale and Bois-Franc.