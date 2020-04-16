STM maintenance workers stage wildcat strike over COVID-19 measures

STM maintenance workers staged a protest this morning and some even walked off the job to protest the suspension of a union leader that they claim had to do with his outspoken views on measures to protect them from COVID-19.

The STM confirms to CJAD 800 the 25-day suspension of Gleason Frenette, the head of the STM maintenance workers union, saying he didn't respect a commitment to stop intimidating or verbally abusing employees.

The STM said in a statement that service was not affected by the illegal walkout and that they'll take this before the labour tribunal.

Frenette said hundreds of workers protested at six of the nine garages and some didn't go back to work. The STM said it negotiated with some of them who eventually returned in mid-afternoon.

Frenette said his exchanges during the daily briefings with other employees and management about COVID-19 measures may have been a little "animated" and "rough" but "nothing out of the ordinary."

Frenette alleges that prevention measures are lax, making his members "super worried" and prompting the demonstration.

Frenette claims there's a lack of personal protective equipment and that the STM is slow in setting up measures, even taking some away, such as plexiglass at a supplies counter at one garage. He also alleges that cleaning of buses and metros appears to be taking priority over these measures.

The STM said that they've put in place many precautions and physical distancing measures for their workers that were approved by public health and enforced by managers. It adds that they called on students to help in cleaning operations and are in negotiations with other groups of employees as well.

There are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the STM, including 16 as of yesterday among maintenance workers.