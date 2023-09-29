STM special constables to carry gel form of pepper spray to deal with violence in metro

The Societe de transport de Montreal (STM) says its equipping special metro constables with a gel form of pepper spray to deal with violence.

The irritant would be used "as a last resort in cases where safety is at stake," said an STM spokesperson in a statement Friday.

It attributes the move to the "changing profile of people who find themselves in our facilities," adding that the use of force is necessary for about two per cent of constables' interventions.

The gel-based substance is better than spray, says the transit agency, as it disperses less in the air, meaning metro service is less likely to be disrupted by ventilation.

It says the gel is already being used in similar settings elsewhere in Canada.

"Police officers patrolling the subway and peace officers or constables in the Toronto, Calgary and Ottawa networks, among others, are equipped with these devices," the statement continued.

Staff equipped with the gel will complete a mandatory 10-hour training course to learn how to use it, said the STM.