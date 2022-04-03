Stone Cold Steve Austin stuns Quebec's Kevin Owens and wins at Wrestlemania 38

Quebec's Kevin Owens was defeated by Texas wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event of the first night of Wrestlemania on Saturday.

The Marieville native initially invited the "Texas Rattlesnake" for a talk show, but that ended with Owens inviting Austin to a no-holds-barred bout to conclude the 38th edition of the wrestling spectacle.

After multiple tables were demolished, chairs were kicked and the wrestlers fought outside the ring, Owens went for his finishing move -- a carbon copy of Austin's Stone Cold Stunner -- but was unable to pull it off. Austin then countered with a stunner of his own to win the match.

In other action, former UFC star Ronda Roussey was defeated in a championship match by Charlotte Flair, YouTube star Logan Paul and his partner The Miz won their match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and Cody Rhodes triumphed in his return to the WWE against Seth Rollins.

On Sunday, for the second night of Wrestlemania, the other Quebecer active on the WWE circuit, Sami Zayn, will take on Jackass stuntman Johnny Knoxville in an anything goes match. In the main event, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will cross swords in a title unification duel.

Nearly 78,000 people attended the Saturday fights.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 3, 2022.