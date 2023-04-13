iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

'Stop the machine': Groups oppose Dube's health reform plan


image.jpg

A coalition is speaking out against Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé's proposed healthcare reform tabled last month.

"Riposte au Plan santé" (Response to the health plan) says it wants to "stop the machine."

Organizations involved met with reporters Thursday morning in Montreal to voice their criticisms of Bill 15, "An Act to make the health and social services system more effective."

Among the groups opposed to the reform are the Coalition Solidarité Santé (coalition for health solidarity), the Caring for Social Justice Collective, the Regroupement des aidantes et aidants naturels de Montréal (group of caregivers and natural caregivers of Montreal) and the Ligue des droits et libertés (league of rights and liberties).

The coalition, which brings together 35 organizations, denounces what it considers a step backwards in the democratic system and the right to health.

The groups are also concerned about increasing privatization of the healthcare system, calling for a public and democratic debate on healthcare.

Bill 15 proposes creating a state-owned company, Santé Québec, which will be responsible for coordinating the operations of the Quebec health network, while the Health Ministry will retain a bigger-picture role, such as budget allocations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 13, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*