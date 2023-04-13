'Stop the machine': Groups oppose Dube's health reform plan

A coalition is speaking out against Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé's proposed healthcare reform tabled last month.

"Riposte au Plan santé" (Response to the health plan) says it wants to "stop the machine."

Organizations involved met with reporters Thursday morning in Montreal to voice their criticisms of Bill 15, "An Act to make the health and social services system more effective."

Among the groups opposed to the reform are the Coalition Solidarité Santé (coalition for health solidarity), the Caring for Social Justice Collective, the Regroupement des aidantes et aidants naturels de Montréal (group of caregivers and natural caregivers of Montreal) and the Ligue des droits et libertés (league of rights and liberties).

The coalition, which brings together 35 organizations, denounces what it considers a step backwards in the democratic system and the right to health.

The groups are also concerned about increasing privatization of the healthcare system, calling for a public and democratic debate on healthcare.

Bill 15 proposes creating a state-owned company, Santé Québec, which will be responsible for coordinating the operations of the Quebec health network, while the Health Ministry will retain a bigger-picture role, such as budget allocations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 13, 2023.