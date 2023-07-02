iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Stories and music shared in new Ismaili exhibition on Montreal's South Shore


image.jpg

A vivid and resilient community with roots reaching from Pakistan, Afghanistan, The Ivory Coast and Uganda -- the Ismaili Muslim community has unveiled a new exhibition in Brossard, Que.

The community’s stories are on display, along with music and art illustrating the first wave of Ismaili immigrants to Canada back in 1972. 

-- For a look at the show and to learn more about Ismaili history, watch the video report above by CTV reporter Christine Long. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*