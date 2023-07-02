Stories and music shared in new Ismaili exhibition on Montreal's South Shore

A vivid and resilient community with roots reaching from Pakistan, Afghanistan, The Ivory Coast and Uganda -- the Ismaili Muslim community has unveiled a new exhibition in Brossard, Que.

The community’s stories are on display, along with music and art illustrating the first wave of Ismaili immigrants to Canada back in 1972.

