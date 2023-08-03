iHeartRadio
Storm knocks out power to 62,000 Hydro-Quebec customers


image.jpg

Heavy winds and rain knocked out power to 62,000 Hydro-Quebec customers Thursday night.

The hardest hit regions are Mauricie, the Laurentians and Outaouis. About 1,600 people in Montreal were in the dark as of 10 p.m.

Several parts of the province, including Montreal and Laval, were under a severe thunderstorm warning earlier in the evening.

Environment Canada also issued a tornado watch for Mont-Tremblant-Saint Agathe and Vaudreuil, which has since ended.

The weather agency confirmed that a tornado did make landfall in the Ottawa area during a severe thunderstorm Thursday night.

The tornado struck about 9 km northwest of Metcalfe and damaged several homes. No injuries have been reported.

#OttNews #Ottawa #OttawaStorm https://t.co/9SjgvBvaBt pic.twitter.com/PlmRHsVUcA

— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) August 3, 2023
