iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Storytelling drag queen Barbada to read to children at Saint-Laurent libraries

image.jpg

Montreal drag queen Barbada de Barbades's journey to teach kids that reading is fundamental will continue at two libraries in Saint-Laurent.

"I have been leading the storytime activity since 2016, and it has proven its worth," she said. "The main objective is to give children a taste for reading while discovering the wealth of differences."

The readings were confirmed after a meeting between the borough's administration and Sébastien Potvin, de Barbades' alter-ego, following one councillor's fears about the activity.

"I'm also happy to have had the opportunity to talk to Saint-Laurent council freely and with mutual respect," Potvin noted. "It's important to answer questions in order to avoid any and all misunderstandings."

The drag artist's events had been abruptly interrupted last month when members of council said they needed to know more details about the themes she planned to discuss.

"We're pleased to have had the opportunity to get together with Barbada for a discussion that was enriching for everyone," said Saint-Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa. "We're always looking for ways to improve the services we offer families and children in particular. We are therefore delighted to be able to welcome Barbada to Saint-Laurent under the best possible conditions."

This isn't the first time de Barbades has faced controversy regarding her storytelling activity with children.

In June, the Dorval Library faced backlash when numerous people called for her reading to be cancelled because "they do not need to learn about drag queens at five years old."

The library and the City of Dorval were quick to defend the activity, saying, "We think that teaching about inclusion and acceptance is perfect for five-year-olds (and people of all ages, actually)."

The reading took place with police onsite to monitor the event.

Storytime activity for children, hosted by Barbada, is slated to take place Nov. 5 at the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent at 10:30 a.m. and the Bibliothèque du Boisé at 2 p.m. as part of the borough of Saint-Laurent's fall program.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*