Strike at slaughterhouse could see Quebecers paying more for chicken

A strike at a Quebec City slaughterhouse could lead to a jump in price in for chicken.

The labour disruption at the Excel-Dor abbatoir, which involves 500 workers at one of Quebec's largest chicken processing plants, is heading into its third week. The slaughterhouse sells nearly 1 million pieces of poultry to grocery stores and restaurnts in the province per week.

Some suppliers have already increased their prices by 10 per cent. The St-Hubert restaurant chain said it's missing about 40 per cent of its supply due to the strike.

The workers have been without a contract for nearly a year. The union rejected a recent offer that included an 18 per cent wage increase over six years, with the union asking for a 40 per cent increase over three years.