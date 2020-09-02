Strike continues among Quebec home daycare workers
MONTREAL -- The president of the union representing 10,000 Quebec home daycare workers says members are leaving the profession by the hundreds over wages, among other issues.
The group -- Federation des intervenantes en petite enfance -- began a series of rotating strikes yesterday, with about 1,400 workers involved in the first job action, a move affecting nearly 9,000 families.
The union says it plans to launch a general strike on Sept. 21 if a deal isn't reached with the Quebec government by that time.
Rather than being paid by the hour, daycare educators receive a subsidy from the government to provide the service at home. Their union estimates that based on hours worked and expenses, workers bring home the equivalent of $12.42 per hour.
Workers are demanding the equivalent of $16.75 per hour.
