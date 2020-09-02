iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Strike continues among Quebec home daycare workers

File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The president of the union representing 10,000 Quebec home daycare workers says members are leaving the profession by the hundreds over wages, among other issues.

The group -- Federation des intervenantes en petite enfance -- began a series of rotating strikes yesterday, with about 1,400 workers involved in the first job action, a move affecting nearly 9,000 families.

The union says it plans to launch a general strike on Sept. 21 if a deal isn't reached with the Quebec government by that time.

Rather than being paid by the hour, daycare educators receive a subsidy from the government to provide the service at home. Their union estimates that based on hours worked and expenses, workers bring home the equivalent of $12.42 per hour.

Workers are demanding the equivalent of $16.75 per hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error