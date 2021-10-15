Strike continues in early childhood centres, despite wage increase announcement

The strike continues Friday in several of Quebec's early childhood centres, a day after the government announced that it was prepared to raise part of the wages of educators immediately.

On Friday, workers belonging to a union of the CSN-affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux went on strike for a third day.

On Monday, it will be the SQEES-FTQ's turn.

And before them, the FIPEQ-CSQ staged a rotating strike day, by region.

On Thursday, Quebec said it was prepared to pay part of the wage increase it had already proposed to educators as part of the negotiations for the renewal of collective agreements.

Currently, a qualified educator in a CPE earns $19 at the first level and up to $25.18 at the 10th and last level.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 15, 2021.