iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Strike mandate approved for CSN-affiliated daycare workers in Montreal and Laval

image.jpg

The unionized workers who work in 60 early childhood centres (CPE) in Montreal and Laval adopted on Wednesday a ten-day strike mandate that can be exercised at any time deemed appropriate.

The workers in question are affiliated with the CSN and their is represented by the Association patronale nationale des CPE (APNCPE) 

The union announced the news on Friday, criticizing the APNCPE for being the only employer association that still refuses to apply in its entirety the provincial agreement reached between the Quebec government and the majority of employer associations last December.

The union's interim president, Anne-Joelle Galipeau, adds that the association wants to impose major changes, including changing the normal work week and removing the union's participation in the choice of schedules and in selection and tenure committees.

Last Tuesday, the APNCPE denounced the union's response to a management counter-proposal by asking for a strike mandate.

It added that the union refuses to negotiate anything that would allow a solution to be reached on a management issue. The association mentioned, among other things, the labour shortage, schedules adapted to the needs of clientele, CPEs' legal obligations and decision-making accountability.

In order to break the impasse, the union is calling on parents to question the board of directors of their institution. The association believes that there is a way to settle the dispute without going on strike.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 15, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error