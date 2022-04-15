Strike mandate approved for CSN-affiliated daycare workers in Montreal and Laval

The unionized workers who work in 60 early childhood centres (CPE) in Montreal and Laval adopted on Wednesday a ten-day strike mandate that can be exercised at any time deemed appropriate.



The workers in question are affiliated with the CSN and their is represented by the Association patronale nationale des CPE (APNCPE)

The union announced the news on Friday, criticizing the APNCPE for being the only employer association that still refuses to apply in its entirety the provincial agreement reached between the Quebec government and the majority of employer associations last December.

The union's interim president, Anne-Joelle Galipeau, adds that the association wants to impose major changes, including changing the normal work week and removing the union's participation in the choice of schedules and in selection and tenure committees.

Last Tuesday, the APNCPE denounced the union's response to a management counter-proposal by asking for a strike mandate.

It added that the union refuses to negotiate anything that would allow a solution to be reached on a management issue. The association mentioned, among other things, the labour shortage, schedules adapted to the needs of clientele, CPEs' legal obligations and decision-making accountability.

In order to break the impasse, the union is calling on parents to question the board of directors of their institution. The association believes that there is a way to settle the dispute without going on strike.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 15, 2022