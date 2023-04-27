iHeartRadio
Striking federal workers head to Quebec-U.S. border to protest


image.jpg

Striking federal public servants held a demonstration Thursday morning near the Lacolle border crossing in the Montérégie region of Quebec, on the ninth day of their work stoppage.

A few buses carrying dozens of protesters arrived at the border crossing between Lacolle, Canada, and Champlain, New York, in the United States, usually one of the busiest in the country.

Several Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police officers are also on the scene. Television footage showed them lined up to form a human barrier to restrict the movement of protesters.

By 9 a.m., no confrontation appeared to have broken out.

Meanwhile, other protesters from the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) marched through the streets of Quebec City to show their displeasure.

The PSAC, which represents the approximately 155,000 striking workers, is demanding a 13.5 per cent wage increase over three years and wants flexibility on telework.

PSAC national president Chris Aylward said Ottawa signalled Tuesday night that it would maintain its 9 per cent proposal.

Aylward claimed that the PSAC had proposed compromises on its wage demand, but so far he has refused to specify them.

On Wednesday, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said she was frustrated with what she described as a stalemate in negotiations with federal public servants. She said she has received unaffordable and unreasonable union proposals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 27, 2023.

