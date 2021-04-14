iHeartRadio
Striking teacher deliberately hit by car on picket line, Sherbrooke police say

image.jpg

A striking Sherbrooke teacher suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning when a 54-year-old man hit her with his vehicle while trying to cross the picket line.

Sherbrooke Police were called around 9:30 a.m. to Triolet High School after the woman suffered a minor knee injury from the car. She did not have to be transported to hospital.

According to police spokesperson Martin Carrier, the incident was deliberate and the man fled the scene before being arrested at his home.

The man will be questioned in the next few hours and will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Police were unable to say whether he was the father of a student at the school.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2021 

