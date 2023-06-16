iHeartRadio
Structural concerns for REM after truck fire scorches underside of railway


image.png

There are concerns about the structural integrity of Montreal's new light rail line (REM) after a truck caught fire on Highway 15 Friday, forcing a partial closure for almost 10 hours.

The fire started around 2 a.m. under the REM railway near the Champlain Bridge exit and burned for three hours, with 30 firefighters called in to battle the blaze.

Provincial police (SQ) said an electrical malfunction in the truck likely caused the fire.

The truck was not carrying hazardous materials, and the driver was not injured.

A tow truck, a crane and a digger were brought in for the massive cleanup operation to remove the destroyed vehicle and the scorched debris scattered on the highway.

Highway 15 North was closed between the Bonaventure Expressway and Gaétan Laberge Boulevard and has since reopened.

The closure lasted nearly 10 hours, causing a rough morning rush hour for commuters trying to get over the Champlain Bridge.

REM engineers spent the morning assessing the damage "to determine whether REM tests can continue between Nuns' Island and Gare Centrale station," reads a statement from developer CDPQ-Infra. "In the meantime, all test activities will continue between Brossard and Nuns' Island stations."

While initially scheduled to open this spring, officials said in May that the first portion of the REM launch had been postponed until summer.

The light rail will connect downtown Montreal with the South Shore, the West Island and the Trudeau International Airport.  

