Struggling, or know someone who is? Suicide-prevention in Quebec

Suicide: it's a topic many struggle to talk about. But doing just that can save lives, according to the experts.

In honour of Quebec's Suicide Prevention Week, the nonprofit AQPS is running a "Dare to talk about suicide" campaign.

The aim is to bust the myth that asking someone if they're thinking about suicide can make the situation worse or even push them to take their own life.

"We want to be sure and let people know that they can play an important role this week by being aware [of the] distress signs," AQPS president Hugo Fournier told CTV News.

These signs, according to Fournier, can include:

Overall sense of depression or unhappiness

Lack of motivation

Difficulty concentrating

Social isolation

Neglect of personal hygiene or appearance

Comments about suicide (can be as direct as "I will kill myself" or as vague as "soon I will be out of your hair")

The next step is to be direct and ask the question: are you thinking about suicide?

"Naming the word 'suicide' is the base [for] prevention," Fournier explained.

If the answer is yes, dial 9-8-8 (redirected to 1-866-APELLE in Quebec)

There, a professional can guide you through the next steps, whether you're someone experiencing suicidal thoughts or you're worried about someone who is.

Resources

9-8-8 (redirected to 1-866-APPELLE in Quebec)

1-866-277-3553

Text 535353

Click here to see a general list of mental health resources in Quebec.