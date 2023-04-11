Student injured in Tuesday morning assault in Montreal North school

A 19-year-old student is in the hospital after being stabbed in a Montreal North School on Tuesday morning. An 18-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the assault.

Police report that officers responded to a 911 call at 8:30 a.m. after a male student was assaulted by a sharp object at Amos School for adults on St. Vital Boulevard near Prieur Street East in the Montreal North borough.

"There was a conflict inside the school between two students," said Dubuc. "The conflict degenerated into an assault with a sharp object, the victim was severely injured, and the suspect fled the scene before the police arrived."

The teen was transported to the hospital, and health authorities informed the police that his life is not in danger.

Another teen turned himself in at a local police station and was arrested. He has no criminal record and is being questioned.

There were no other injuries, and no other students were involved, police say.

The SPVM investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 11, 2023.