iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Student injured in Tuesday morning assault in Montreal North school


image.jpg

A 19-year-old student is in the hospital after being stabbed in a Montreal North School on Tuesday morning. An 18-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the assault.

Police report that officers responded to a 911 call at 8:30 a.m. after a male student was assaulted by a sharp object at Amos School for adults on St. Vital Boulevard near Prieur Street East in the Montreal North borough.

"There was a conflict inside the school between two students," said Dubuc. "The conflict degenerated into an assault with a sharp object, the victim was severely injured, and the suspect fled the scene before the police arrived."

The teen was transported to the hospital, and health authorities informed the police that his life is not in danger.

Another teen turned himself in at a local police station and was arrested. He has no criminal record and is being questioned.

There were no other injuries, and no other students were involved, police say.

The SPVM investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 11, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*