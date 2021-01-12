iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Students get access to public libraries to study: Legault

books ctv

As students of all levels return to school in Quebec this week, they’ll be allowed to use public libraries to study as of Tuesday.

Premier François Legault announced the rules last week in order to offer a solution to people who do not have internet at home.

The Association of Public Libraries of Quebec (ABPQ) said public libraries can offer study spaces and access to computer stations to students ranging from the elementary to university level.

It is up to libraries and municipalities to decide what measures best suit their situation.

Book browsing and other public spaces will remain off limits.

The only way to check out books is through contactless online loan systems which have been in place for months.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error