Students get access to public libraries to study: Legault

As students of all levels return to school in Quebec this week, they’ll be allowed to use public libraries to study as of Tuesday.

Premier François Legault announced the rules last week in order to offer a solution to people who do not have internet at home.

The Association of Public Libraries of Quebec (ABPQ) said public libraries can offer study spaces and access to computer stations to students ranging from the elementary to university level.

It is up to libraries and municipalities to decide what measures best suit their situation.

Book browsing and other public spaces will remain off limits.

The only way to check out books is through contactless online loan systems which have been in place for months.