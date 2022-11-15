Students, staff upset as Concordia University daycare set to close

Staff and students at Concordia University are upset that the on-campus daycare is being forced out of its current location after the university has decided to take the space back.

Operating since the 1970s, the daycare cares for 80 children. The university has decided to repossess the space on St-Mathieu for academic purposes and has not offered any other locations.

It's a decision staff say was made without consultation.

