Students switch to home learning after COVID-19 case at Pierrefonds high school

Grade 11 students at Pierrefonds Community High School in Montreal were learning from home on Tuesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school, the grade 11 student got his or her positive test result on Friday.

“As soon as the positive case was identified, parents, fellow bubble members and school administrators were informed to minimize any potential spread,” said Darren Becker, director of communications for the Lester B. Pearson School Board.

Becker says the student is undergoing contact tracing to see who might have been exposed. Those who have been identified are getting tested.

In the meantime, the student’s classmates will be studying from home.

“We are anticipating receiving [those] test results today, with the goal of having these students return to their regular schedule later this week,” said Becker.

Last week, Montreal health authorities said they were aware of at least 10 schools in Quebec that had recorded potential variant cases of COVID-19. All 10 quickly closed.

Becker says that there they have no reason to believe the confirmed case at the Pierrefonds school is a variant.