iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Study finds 2 COVID-19 vaccine doses and infection provides solid 'hybrid' protection


image.jpg

A study involving multiple Quebec researchers has found that a third COVID-19 vaccine dose offered no additional protection to health-care workers who were infected with the Omicron variant and then received two doses of a messenger RNA vaccine.

This "hybrid protection" appeared to protect these workers from re-infection with Omicron and its sub-variants for an extended period of time, the researchers write in the medical journal The Lancet: Infectious Diseases.

"Vaccination with a previous infection gives very good protection," summarized the study's lead author, Dr. Sara Carazo of the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ).

The study included all health-care workers (physicians, nurses, pharmacists and others) aged 18 years and older who work in the Quebec public health system. The researchers compared participants who tested positive for coronavirus during the study period with those who tested negative.

They then examined the vaccination status of the participants and determined how many had been reinfected with variant BA.2 after an initial infection with variant BA.1 (Omicron).

About 3 per cent of infected participants had an initial infection and two doses of vaccine, and about 4 per cent had an initial infection and three doses of vaccine.

Among subjects infected with the Omicron variant before receiving two doses of messenger RNA vaccine, the risk of re-infection with BA.2 was reduced by 96 per cent, and the risk of symptomatic re-infection by 98 per cent. The addition of a third dose of vaccine did not improve this protection, which lasted at least five months after primary infection.

"Omicron has completely changed the picture," said Carazo. "The proportion of the population infected with Omicron was so large that the effect of this infection on protection becomes very important for public health."

Vaccination is still the best weapon available against the virus, she added, especially for people who have not had a previous infection or whose previous infection occurred before the arrival of the Omicron variant.

The study authors note that their work involved health-care workers aged 18 and older, so it would be difficult to extrapolate their results to children, seniors or immunosuppressed individuals.

Similarly, it is not clear whether the protection seen against re-infection with the BA.2 variant would persist against newer variants, such as BA.4 and BA.5.

However, preliminary studies in Portugal and Qatar conclude that the hybrid protection from BA.1 infection and vaccination remains high, at 76 per cent to 80 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 22, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*