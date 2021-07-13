iHeartRadio
Substitute high school teacher arrested for alleged sex crimes in Sherbrooke

A substitute teacher at a Sherbrooke high school was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicions of alleged sex crimes against a minor.

The 22-year-old woman was arrested by officers from Sherbrooke police's criminal investigation division.

She remains in custody pending her appearance at the Sherbrooke courthouse later in the day.

Sherbrooke police says that at the time of the alleged offences, the young woman was employed at École internationale du Phare, a public school with the Centre de services scolaires de la Région-de-Sherbrooke.

Police expect that the teacher will be charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation by a person in authority and child luring.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 13, 2021. 

