Summer music festival in Quebec facing backlash for not including female artists

Emile Bilodeau holds up his award for newcomer of the year at the gala Adisq awards ceremony in Montreal, Sunday, October 29, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A Quebec summer music festival with an all-male lineup is being criticized for not including any female artists.

The backlash started online and then popular singer-songwriter Emile Bilodeau announced he had dropped out of the 16th edition of Festi-Plage de Cap-d'Espoir, on Quebec's Gaspe peninsula.

Bilodeau said Wednesday that not only artists, but everyone in the music industry, including festival organizers, have a role to play to increase female representation and that he couldn't take part in an event that didn't share his values.

Festi-Plage, which will be held on July 27-30, is scheduled to showcase a variety of musical genres, including Quebec folk, rap and funk music.

The 14 featured acts are entirely male -- except Les Cowboys Fringants, a four-person band with a female member.

Festival organizer Ghislain Pitre said in an interview today he was disappointed by Bilodeau's reaction and surprised by the criticism.

Pitre says he was unable to find a single female musician or female-majority band available that had a musical style aligned with the festival.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 10, 2022.

