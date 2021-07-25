Sunday skies may get electric: Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Montreal

MONTREAL -- Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Greater Montreal Area to end the weekend in electric style.

On Sunday shortly before noon, ECCC issued a watch for Montreal, Laval, and the South Shore.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts and large hail late this afternoon and this evening," ECCC wrote in its warning adding that water-related activities could be unsafe due to the wind and electricity in the air.

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!" the ECCC said.

There is a "medium" risk of showers or thunderstorms starting at 3 p.m., which are forecast to stop around midnight.

ECCC is calling for clear skies for Monday.